ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 489 More Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past playthrough. A Link to the Past is one of my all-time favorite games and it feels like I try to play it at least once a year. During the last Link to the Past episode, we rescued Princess Zelda from her prison cell in the royal dungeon and brought her to the Sanctuary to keep her safe.

It turns out that the descendants of the seven wise men were being abducted and used as keys to open the seal of the Sacred Realm. That being said, Agahnim only needs one more key to open the seal and that’s Princess Zelda. Tonight, we’ll make our way to retrieve the Master Sword and to see if Princess Zelda is still safe from evil. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past playthrough.

The Dark World. Such a lovely place!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough as well as more Jet Force Gemini. We're making our way into uncharted lands in Dragon Quest XI aboard Sylvando's vessel. As for Jet Force Gemini, I was about to lose my mind during the last episode because of two praying mantis boss monsters. Somehow after all that there will be another episode!

If you missed it, Nintendo held a Nintendo Direct today and before you get super excited, it was to reveal details about the Nintendo Museum. Information about what the actual museum has in store for visitors as well as the grand opening date was mentioned. Swing by the Stevetendo Show to hear my thoughts about the Nintendo Museum. Comment anywhere on Shacknews that you want the Stevetendo Show to cover the grand opening of the Nintendo Museum.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.