ShackStream: Madden NFL 25 launch day gameplay Donovan and Asif face off in Madden NFL 25 ahead of the start of the football season.

We’ve been streaming College Football 25 almost weekly since it launched, but we’re going to be replacing it with a Madden 25 stream this week. The newest version of EA’s professional football simulator is out now, and we’re going to see how it stacks up with the pleasant return of CFB last month. Tune in for this Madden 25 Shackstream!

Our Madden NFL 25 ShackStream will begin today, August 16, at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. You can catch it over on our Twitch channel.

During the stream, Donovan (hey that’s me!) and Asif will take their football rivalry to the NFL. You can likely expect to see at least one matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Detroit Lions. We’ll also discuss our impressions of the game, particularly compared to College Football 25.

Thanks for tuning into our Madden NFL 25 launch livestream! Follow our channel and hit the notification bell for future streams from the Shack Staff.