New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

ShackStream: Madden NFL 25 launch day gameplay

Donovan and Asif face off in Madden NFL 25 ahead of the start of the football season.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
EA Sports
1

We’ve been streaming College Football 25 almost weekly since it launched, but we’re going to be replacing it with a Madden 25 stream this week. The newest version of EA’s professional football simulator is out now, and we’re going to see how it stacks up with the pleasant return of CFB last month. Tune in for this Madden 25 Shackstream!

Our Madden NFL 25 ShackStream will begin today, August 16, at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. You can catch it over on our Twitch channel.

During the stream, Donovan (hey that’s me!) and Asif will take their football rivalry to the NFL. You can likely expect to see at least one matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Detroit Lions. We’ll also discuss our impressions of the game, particularly compared to College Football 25.

Thanks for tuning into our Madden NFL 25 launch livestream! Follow our channel and hit the notification bell for future streams from the Shack Staff.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola