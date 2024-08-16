New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Dragon Age: The Veilguard pre-order guide

Details on the digital, physical, and deluxe editions of Dragon Age: The Veilguard and where to get them.
Donovan Erskine
Electronic Arts
Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set for a Halloween 2024 release date, bringing about the latest chapter in the RPG series. Pre-orders for digital and physical versions of the game are available now, as well as a deluxe version called Rook’s Coffer, which comes with items based on the game. We’ve got all the details on where and how to pre-order Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard digital and physical pre-orders

A gameplay screenshot from Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Source: Electronic Arts

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. The standard version of the game costs $59.99 USD and can be purchased digitally from the EA website. The official store page can redirect you to store links for the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

Physical copies of Dragon Age: The Veilguard are available at most major retailers, including Amazon, Target, and Gamestop. Keep in mind that if you pre-order a physical copy of the game, the company handling shipping will determine when it arrives at your home.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Rook’s Coffer

The party faces off with a dragon.

Source: Electronic Arts

EA is selling a deluxe edition bundle called Rook’s Coffer. This package includes a light-up Lyrium Dagger, Rook’s Card Deck, Enchanted Die, Glass Potion Flask, Cloth Map and Quiver, Lithograph, and a thank you letter from the developers. It’s priced at $149.99 USD on the BioWare website. Be aware that the Rook’s Coffer does not come with a copy of the game.

Those are your pre-order options for Dragon Age: The Veilguard. For more updates on The Veilguard leading up to its October 31 release date, Shacknews has everything you need to know.

News Editor

