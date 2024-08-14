ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 488 Jet Force Gemini continues on the Stevetendo Show. Lupus the dog gets the spotlight!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Jet Force Gemini playthrough.We have gone through highs and lows (mostly lows) in this playthrough but I have to say that Jet Force Gemini is finally starting to grow on me. That being said, I would really prefer if the game had a better aiming mechanism especially when you need to shoot things out of the air.

During the last Jet Force Gemini episode, we made our way through Ichor and took down an annoying bug monster that tried to kill us with weapons attached to its hands. After defeating that bug, we freed our last party member, Lupus the dog. Lupus has a hover ability so it should be interesting to use him in the next stage, the Spawn Ship. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Jet Force Gemini playthrough.

It's time for Lupus, the wonder dog!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past playthrough as well as more Dragon Quest XI. We'll be making our way into the Dark World in the Legend of Zelda which has some of my favorite Legend of Zelda music. In Dragon Quest XI, we made our way onto Sylvando's ship and are now traveling on the high seas. It will be interesting to see where our next location is because I didn't make it this far in my first playthrough of the game so it's new territory!

August is almost halfway over and that signals that summer is winding down.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.