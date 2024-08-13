ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 487 Join the Stevetendo Show for more Dragon Quest XI!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age playthrough. I have really enjoyed my time with the game thus far. The playthrough is almost to where I progressed to when I stopped playing in my first playthrough. During the last Dragon Quest XI playthrough, we defeated the Slayer of the Sand in the desert and made our way to Gondolia.

While in Gondolia, we ran into a little boy named Placido who lost his voice. The young boy has been cursed and it’s up to our heroes to find the cure. We’ll have to make our way to Grotta della Fonte to find the cure for the little boy. Who knows what else we’ll find along the way? Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough.

These are some creepy looking coral monsters!

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Jet Force Gemini playthrough as well as more Legend of Zelda: a Link to the Past. Jet Force Gemini has been growing on me and I'm actually looking forward to the next stage in the game. As for the Legend of Zelda, we collected the three pendants and we're prime to save Zelda from the evil wizard. The action is heating up and you won't want to miss it!

