ShackStream: Spectre Divide Closed Beta gameplay with Twitch drops

Join us as we check out the latest tactical shooter, Spectre Divide!
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Mountaintop Studios
Spectre Divide is the latest tactical shooter to throw its hat into the ring, and the Closed Beta begins today. We’ve received a key courtesy of Mountaintop Studios, and will be streaming it as soon as the servers open. Come see what the new tactical shooter is made of!

Our Spectre Divide ShackStream will begin today at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. We’re streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Come check out the new tactical shooter and earn some Twitch Drops! Watching Spectre Divide streams gives you a chance to earn Closed Beta access yourself.

Shacknews’ resident FPS King, Donovan (hey that’s me!), will be hosting the stream. Share your thoughts on the game, offer tips, and chat about the state of the first-person shooter genre as we check out Spectre Divide together.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

