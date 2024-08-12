New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Hunt: Showdown 1896 server status & maintenance schedule

Is Hunt: Showdown 1896 down? Check out the server status of Crytek's cowboy extraction shooter and see if there's maintenance downtime on the horizon.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Hunt: Showdown 1896 is an intense extraction shooter and while there can be a lot of waiting in-game, it’s not a lot of fun to be waiting outside of the game for server maintenance. For those that are trying to get in, it might not always be clear if the Hunt: Showdown 1896 servers are down for maintenance or if there’s something else going on. However, the team at Crytek is usually pretty good at communicating this information.

Hunt: Showdown 1896 server status

When trying to diagnose if Hunt: Showdown 1896 is down, your first port of call should be to hit up the official channels. Begin with checking out the Hunt: Showdown 1896 X/Twitter account. It’s here that the team will provide up-to-date information regarding what’s happening with the game. At the moment, the servers are scheduled to be down for 48 hours ahead of the massive update.

The scheduled maintenance for Hunt: Showdown 1896 is expected to last from Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET until the same time on Thursday, August 15, 2024. At this point, Hunt: Showdown will transform into its 1896 version, complete with the Mammon’s Gulch map, a new UI, a fiery new Wild Target, and an impressive visual and audio upgrade.

After the release of the massive update, players should stay tuned to official channels for any ongoing server issues. You can also check out the Hunt: Showdown site for more information. Outside of big releases and patches, it’s not common for Hunt: Showdown 1896 to experience server issues or downtime, so hopefully any problems you’re encountering are over soon! Stay tuned to our Hunt: Showdown 1896 page for more on Crytek’s creepy extraction shooter.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

