Listen to Unity's (U) Q2 2024 earnings call here

Unity leadership will address the latest round of financial earnings with investors.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Unity
1

Unity (U) is out with its earnings for Q2 2024, and will soon take to an earnings call to discuss the results and field questions from investors. If you’d like to learn more about how the company performed last quarter, you can listen to Unity’s Q2 2024 earnings call here.

Listen to Unity’s (U) Q2 2024 earnings call

Unity’s Q2 2024 earnings call will take place at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. You can watch it on the Shacknews YouTube channel. Unity also streams the call on its financial website.

Be sure to bookmark Shacknews’ finance tag for any news stories out of today’s Unity call.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

