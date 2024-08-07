ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 485 Another episode of Jet Force Gemini this evening on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Jet Force Gemini playthrough. Growing up, I never played this game so this is another game I get to play for the first time on the program. During the last Jet Force Gemini episode, we started the journey as well as looking for our sister and dog. It was inside the S.S. Anubis that we found our sister, Vela.

Vela is the second member of the squad and opens different locations that we couldn’t get to with only Juno. We still need to find our dog, who also has a different set of abilities. We’ll be making our way through the Battle Cruiser Sekhmet and more this evening. I’m hoping that Jet Force Gemini starts to grow on me because if it doesn’t, this playthrough is going to end sooner rather than later. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Jet Force Gemini playthrough.

Time to take Vela out for a test run!

©Nintendo/Rare

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough as well as a brand new playthrough starting up. We'll be starting a new playthrough next week because we finally finished Metroid: Zero Mission. As for Dragon Quest XI, we defeated the Slayer of the Sands and added a new party member to our squad. Stop by the Stevetendo Show next week for all the excitement.

Two days of cool temperatures in the northeast sounds like witchcraft but trust me, it actually happened. That being said, it's time for more Stevetendo Show words of wisdom. You should be careful of areas that flood easily because you never know what road could be closed. I used to work in an area that flooded all the time and it made people do crazy things in terms of driving. However, stay indoors, stay dry, and put on your favorite Stevetendo Show episode live on the Shacknews Twitch channel or from the Shacknews VODs YouTube channel.

