How to shift the offensive line - EA Sports College Football 25 Shift the offensive line to improve your run game and play action in CFB 25.

EA Sports College Football 25 introduces a nifty new feature that allows you to shift the offensive line pre-snap. It can be the difference between a loss of yards on a play and a first down, so you’ll need to not only learn how to do it, but determine the best time to utilize it.

How to shift the offensive line

Open the pass protection menu by holding LB/L1.

To shift the offensive line, press and hold LB/L1 before the snap. This will bring up the pass protection menu, which displays multiple adjustment options for the offensive line. Using the analog sticks, you can decide to slide the offensive line to the left or right. Once you snap the ball, the linemen will immediately shift in that direction and pick up their assigned block.

Using the left stick will command a full shift, meaning every offensive lineman will move in the direction you choose. Using the right stick will activate a half shift, meaning only the linemen on your preferred side will shift after the snap.

After calling for an offensive shift, you can bring up the play art to see the blocking assignments. Shifting players will have their assignments highlighted in blue.

When to shift the offensive line

Shifting linemen have blue highlighted blocking assignments.

It’s best to shift the offensive line when you notice mismatches against the defensive front. For example, if you’re about to snap the ball and see that the defense has stacked one side of the line with players, shifting the offensive line in that direction will put more of a blocking focus on that side of the field. Shifting the line can also be handy when calling play action, to buy your QB an extra second in the pocket. Lastly, shifting the offensive line can be used to move defensive pressure away from a running back or create large holes after the snap.

That's how you can shift the offensive line in EA Sports College Football 25. It's an important new feature that'll elevate your offense if used appropriately.