ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 483 Metroid: Zero Mission continues on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Metroid: Zero Mission playthrough. I was sick last week so it feels like it has been quite some time since we last played Metroid: Zero Mission. During the last episode, we defeated Mother Brain and were leaving the planet. However, space pirates attacked and we had to make an emergency landing.

We lost all of our equipment so we’re playing the next segment of the game as Zero Suit Samus. I thought the game was over so I was a little bit surprised when this section of the game started. If we finish Metroid: Zero Mission tonight, it could be a two-for-one night on the show. That being said, it feels like when I think a game could end, it goes on for hours. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Metroid: Zero Mission playthrough.

We'll have to take down the space pirates without some key equipment.

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough. I've also decided to give Jet Force Gemini another episode as well. We have a big boss encounter coming up in Dragon Quest XI. As for Jet Force Gemini, I could lose my mind in the next episode so you know it's going to be a good one.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before but it’s summer and it’s hot. Jump in the pool to cool down or if you’re adventurous during the terrible weather, go to the boardwalk and grab a funnel cake. If you go to the boardwalk, make sure you have your phone with you so you can tune into the Shacknews VODs YouTube channel or Shacknews Twitch channel. Watching the Stevetendo Show is an ideal way to beat the heat too!

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.