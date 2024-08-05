Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.1 introduces Qingyi, Jane & Seth The first content update for Zenless Zone Zero features an N.E.P.S-focused story.

Zenless Zone Zero has been out for a month and developer HoYoverse will soon release its first update. Version 1.1 of ZZZ will add the Undercover R&B Special Episode, and bring a batch of new playable characters. The update will arrive for all players on August 14.

HoYoverse revealed Zenless Zone Zer Version 1.1 in a trailer this weekend. The update focuses on New Eridu Public Security as they look to take down a gang known as the Mountain Lions. Jane, a prominent member of the Mountain Lions, will be joining the ZZZ roster alongside Qingyi as the latest S-Rank characters. Gameplay of all three new characters was shown in the new trailer.

Version 1.1 will also add Inferno Reap, a timed trial, to Hollow Zero. The New Eridu Public Security will be added to Lumina Square as an explorable location. Lastly, HoYoverse is adding the S-Rank Officer Cui Bangboo and a slew of new minigames.

Players logging following the release of Version 1.1 can claim daily rewards of Encrypted Master Tapes and Bangboo Tokens. For more Zenless Zone Zero news and updates, stick with us here on Shacknews.