Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.1 introduces Qingyi, Jane & Seth

The first content update for Zenless Zone Zero features an N.E.P.S-focused story.
Donovan Erskine
HoYoverse
Zenless Zone Zero has been out for a month and developer HoYoverse will soon release its first update. Version 1.1 of ZZZ will add the Undercover R&B Special Episode, and bring a batch of new playable characters. The update will arrive for all players on August 14.

HoYoverse revealed Zenless Zone Zer Version 1.1 in a trailer this weekend. The update focuses on New Eridu Public Security as they look to take down a gang known as the Mountain Lions. Jane, a prominent member of the Mountain Lions, will be joining the ZZZ roster alongside Qingyi as the latest S-Rank characters. Gameplay of all three new characters was shown in the new trailer.

Version 1.1 will also add Inferno Reap, a timed trial, to Hollow Zero. The New Eridu Public Security will be added to Lumina Square as an explorable location. Lastly, HoYoverse is adding the S-Rank Officer Cui Bangboo and a slew of new minigames.

Players logging following the release of Version 1.1 can claim daily rewards of Encrypted Master Tapes and Bangboo Tokens. For more Zenless Zone Zero news and updates, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

