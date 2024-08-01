New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Ubisoft Montreal announces NFL Primetime Fantasy mobile app

Ubisoft is looking to elevate the fantasy football experience through its NFL partnership.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Ubisoft
1

With the 2024 NFL season on the horizon, Ubisoft Montreal has announced a partnership with the football league. NFL Primetime Fantasy is a new fantasy football app for mobile devices being developed by Ubisoft Saguenay in collaboration with the Montreal studio.

Ubisoft Montreal revealed its NFL partnership and upcoming app in a blog post this morning. “Gamifying real-time stats represents both a challenge and a golden opportunity for Ubisoft,” said Eric Gallant, content director for the new app. “NFL Primetime Fantasy redefines the fantasy sports genre, offering an unparalleled experience that lets you play during any NFL match, whether flying solo or teaming up with friends, and even compete for the championship during the NFL playoffs.”

Ubisoft Saguenay has assigned 30 of its 110 employees to work on NFL Primetime Fantasy. Specific details about the app are unclear, but Ubisoft says that fans will be able to “make decisions as the live games unfold, both during the regular season and the playoffs.” NFL Primetime Fantasy will also feature social features that let users interact with friends.

Ubisoft says that NFL Primetime Fantasy will launch during the upcoming NFL season, which is slated to begin in September. The app will enter a testing phase soon. This marks the rare NFL collaboration with a non-EA gaming studio, as the developer is currently ramping up marketing for the release of Madden NFL 25.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola