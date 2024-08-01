Ubisoft Montreal announces NFL Primetime Fantasy mobile app Ubisoft is looking to elevate the fantasy football experience through its NFL partnership.

With the 2024 NFL season on the horizon, Ubisoft Montreal has announced a partnership with the football league. NFL Primetime Fantasy is a new fantasy football app for mobile devices being developed by Ubisoft Saguenay in collaboration with the Montreal studio.

Ubisoft Montreal revealed its NFL partnership and upcoming app in a blog post this morning. “Gamifying real-time stats represents both a challenge and a golden opportunity for Ubisoft,” said Eric Gallant, content director for the new app. “NFL Primetime Fantasy redefines the fantasy sports genre, offering an unparalleled experience that lets you play during any NFL match, whether flying solo or teaming up with friends, and even compete for the championship during the NFL playoffs.”

Ubisoft Saguenay has assigned 30 of its 110 employees to work on NFL Primetime Fantasy. Specific details about the app are unclear, but Ubisoft says that fans will be able to “make decisions as the live games unfold, both during the regular season and the playoffs.” NFL Primetime Fantasy will also feature social features that let users interact with friends.

Ubisoft says that NFL Primetime Fantasy will launch during the upcoming NFL season, which is slated to begin in September. The app will enter a testing phase soon. This marks the rare NFL collaboration with a non-EA gaming studio, as the developer is currently ramping up marketing for the release of Madden NFL 25.