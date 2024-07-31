ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 482 It's the start of a Jet Force Gemini playthrough on the Stevetendo Show!

It’s that time again for another Shacker’s choice night on the Stevetendo Show. If you aren’t aware, you can watch the Shacknews Twitch channel and gain Shack points in chat to spend on various things during streams. If you accrue enough points, you can select a game for me to play on the program. Loyal fan of the show and Guides Editor, Sam Chandler, has spent his points on Perfect Dark in the past.

This time, he selected Jet Force Gemini for us to play. This is another game that I have never played before so it’s going to be interesting. I remember seeing television commercials for Jet Force Gemini growing up but since it was a shooting game, I never gave it the time of day but that changes this evening. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for the start of a Jet Force Gemini playthrough.

We're going after bugs. It's about time someone called in the exterminator!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Metroid: Zero Mission playthrough as well as more Dragon Quest XI. We were trying to escape the planet in Metroid but space pirates took down our ship. We have to make our way around without alerting the locals. As for Dragon Quest XI, we arrived in Gallopolis and met the Prince. After helping him once, we were roped into helping him defeat a monster so stay tuned to see how it goes.

Make sure you find good ways to beat the heat this summer. Drinking plenty of water to stay cool is a good start.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.