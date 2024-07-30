ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 481 We're getting back into Dragon Quest XI tonight on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age playthrough. Since this is a role-playing game, I’m trying to get through the random encounters and level grinding as quick as I can. During the last episode, we made our way through the Cryptic Crypt and defeated the boss that was inside. It was there that we found Serena, Veronica’s sister as well as found out what actually happened to Veronica and her magic.

To proceed in the story, we’ll be making our way to the Gallopolis Region. We also finally found out what to do with the small ghost-like creatures we have been seeing at various points throughout the adventure too. They allow you to head to Tickington, a village where you can travel to locations from past Dragon Quest games. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough.

If every desert had an ocean, people might want to visit more!

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is another Shacker's choice night. After finally beating Perfect Dark, we needed a new game to fill the Wednesday night time slot. Loyal friend of the show, Sam Chandler, spent Shack points to select a new game for me to play. Look out for the start of a Jet Force Gemini playthrough, a game I have never played!

