Dragon Age: The Veilguard won't require the EA App on PC

BioWare has also confirmed that Dragon Age: The Veilguard is Steam Deck Verified.
Donovan Erskine
Coming off a deep dive at Summer Game Fest 2024, BioWare and EA are ready to share more details about Dragon Age: The Veilguard. In a change for EA PC releases, Dragon Age: The Veilguard will not require the EA App on PC. It’s also been confirmed to be Steam Deck Verified.

BioWare shared the new update on Dragon Age: The Veilguard in an X post today. The studio is “going all-in” on Steam features by allowing the game to run natively on Valve’s popular digital storefront. In the past, many AAA games (including EA titles) required players to install and use a third-party launcher, even when launching a game from Steam.

A combat gameplay screenshot from Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Source: Electronic Arts.

BioWare has also announced that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be Steam Deck Verified at launch. This means the game is fully compatible with the portable PC device, including the graphical configurations and controls.

PC players can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that they won’t have to jump through any extra hoops to play the new Dragon Age when it releases this fall. We got to take a close look at Dragon Age: The Veilguard during Summer Game Fest 2024 and walked away impressed by its story and combat elements.

