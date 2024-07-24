How to watch the FF14 World First Race Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Final Fantasy 14 World First Race.

A new expansion means new Savage and Ultimate content to clear, which means that FF14’s finest are at it again to see who can clear the new encounters the fastest. Once again MogTalk, spearheaded by FrostyTV and his Warriors of Light, is hosting the FF14 World First Race on July 30, 2024 in the name of charity.



Source: Square Enix

You can watch the entire event about an hour after servers come back online on July 30 by visiting MogTalk on twitch. Here you’ll get a commentated overview of all participants, as well as the opportunity to donate and win community-sponsored prizes. All the proceeds and donations from the stream will go to the Extra Life charity foundation.

Final Fantasy 14’s World First Race is a community-organized event that is held without any involvement from Square Enix. This year, the event is officially sponsored by Mountain Dew, who recently ran an ad campaign during the launch of Dawntrail. The storied World of Warcraft guild Echo will also be involved, by hosting and sponsoring FF14 all-star raiding team Neverland.

There will be more eyes than ever on the event. With Dawntrail promising a new beginning for the world of Final Fantasy 14, its race to world first might be its biggest one yet. If you want to participate yourself, you can check out our Savage raid prep guide or our leveling guide in case you still need to catch up on your main job.