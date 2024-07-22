ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 478 Metroid: Zero Mission continues tonight on the Stevetendo show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re running back into our Metroid: Zero Mission playthrough. It is always nice to see Nintendo add games to the Nintendo Switch Online service so fingers crossed the program will get more love in the future. During the last Metroid: Zero Mission episode, we began our journey with Samus Aran. We also found and defeated Kraid, one of the main bosses.

Tonight, we’ll explore more of the planet and try to find Ridley, the other main boss monster. For those who don’t know, you have to defeat Kraid and Ridley to unlock the path that leads to the final boss, Mother Brain. Metroid: Zero Mission feels like the ideal way to play the original Metroid with nice cutscenes and a map added to the game. Depending on how things go, tonight might be a two-for-one night but I have said that in the past and made zero progress. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Metroid: Zero Mission playthrough.

I have always liked Kraid's design as a monster!

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough as well as more Perfect Dark, we should be starting a new dungeon in Dragon Quest XI with new party members. As for Perfect Dark. it feels like we're getting close to the end of the game but only time will tell.

