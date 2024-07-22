New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

MultiVersus Season 2 adds Samurai Jack and Beetlejuice

The platform fighter will also release its Ranked Mode this week.
Donovan Erskine
WB Games
1

With Season 1 of MultiVersus coming to a close, Player First Games has revealed what players can expect from the next wave of content for the platform fighter. Season 2 of MultiVersus begins this week and will add two new fighters in Samurai Jack and Beetlejuice, as well as the heavily-anticipated Ranked Mode.

Samurai Jack will be available when MultiVersus Season 2 begins on July 23. The katana-wielding character was the titular character of a Cartoon Network and Adult Swim program from the early 2000s. Jack’s inclusion in MultiVersus was hinted at in the game’s launch trailer. Samurai Jack is a Bruiser character who primarily fights with his sword, as seen in the gameplay reveal below.

Beetlejuice will join MultiVersus later in the season, positioning him closer to the premiere of the upcoming film sequel “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.” Player First Games will reveal more details about Beetlejuice in the future.

In addition to two new characters, Season 2 will also add Ranked Mode to MultiVersus. The competitive mode has received several tweaks from the Open Beta and will allow players to compete in 1v1 and 2v2 formats. Lastly, Season 2 will add the Water Tower stage.

MultiVersus Season 2: Back in Time will release on July 23, 2024, across all platforms. For all your MultiVersus news, Shacknews is the place to be.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

