MultiVersus Season 2 adds Samurai Jack and Beetlejuice

With Season 1 of MultiVersus coming to a close, Player First Games has revealed what players can expect from the next wave of content for the platform fighter. Season 2 of MultiVersus begins this week and will add two new fighters in Samurai Jack and Beetlejuice, as well as the heavily-anticipated Ranked Mode.

Samurai Jack will be available when MultiVersus Season 2 begins on July 23. The katana-wielding character was the titular character of a Cartoon Network and Adult Swim program from the early 2000s. Jack’s inclusion in MultiVersus was hinted at in the game’s launch trailer. Samurai Jack is a Bruiser character who primarily fights with his sword, as seen in the gameplay reveal below.

Beetlejuice will join MultiVersus later in the season, positioning him closer to the premiere of the upcoming film sequel “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.” Player First Games will reveal more details about Beetlejuice in the future.

In addition to two new characters, Season 2 will also add Ranked Mode to MultiVersus. The competitive mode has received several tweaks from the Open Beta and will allow players to compete in 1v1 and 2v2 formats. Lastly, Season 2 will add the Water Tower stage.

MultiVersus Season 2: Back in Time will release on July 23, 2024, across all platforms.