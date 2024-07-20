Soulframe Devstream provides new look at upcoming MMORPG Digital Extremes revealed more story and gameplay content from Soulframe at TennoCon 2024.

Following the opening keynote at TennoCon 2024, Digital Extremes held the first Soulframe Devstream, where the developer showed off a live demo of the upcoming MMORPG, giving fans a fresh look at the game’s story and gameplay.

As an Envoy, Soulframe players are tasked with curing the Ode curse, which plagues the land of Alca. We see a bit of this story in the Warsongs Prologue, which serves as an introduction to the world of Soulframe and was featured during the Devstream. It showed more environments and characters, as well as a brief tease of Soulframe’s take on player choice.



Source: Digital Extremes

“The closed testing we’ve been doing with our community has been so impactful; we’ve learned a ton, and we continue to listen and learn each day,” said Soulframe Creative Director, Geoff Crookes. “We’re hoping to open this up to a lot more players this fall. Everything is still rough around the edges, but that’s part of our style - the feedback is important to us, and we really do iterate on it regularly.”

Among the new characters shown during the live demo was Verminia, the Rat Witch. Players can visit her to customize their cosmetics and craft potions and elixirs. We also got to see a player face off against Nimrod, one of many Soulframe bosses. The large creature harnesses the power of lightning to rain down attacks on the player. Digital Extremes has confirmed that players will encounter Nimrod multiple times throughout their journey.

Digital Extremes also shared that it plans to continue letting players into the Soulframe Prelude to receive more feedback in the build-up to release. Those interested can register for a chance to play on the Soulframe website. Stick with Shacknews for more updates from TennoCon 2024!