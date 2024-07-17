Perfect Paradox god roll - Destiny 2 A Guardian legend passes down his Perfect Paradox in this PvE and PvP god roll.

Perfect Paradox makes a long-awaited return and has been a fan favorite since its legend was told in the lore before it landed in Guardian hands. With a new range of perks, Perfect Paradox is stronger than ever in Destiny 2 and these PvE and PvP god rolls set this Shotgun up for great things.

How to get Perfect Paradox

Perfect Paradox is a possible reward for completing any seasonal activity in Breach Executable and Echoes Battlegrounds or for progressing the story. Once obtained, Perfect Paradox can be focused at Failsafe, the seasonal vendor for Echoes found at The H.E.L.M. You will need to progress a few steps of the Act 2 story before it will appear for focusing.

PvE - Perfect Paradox god roll

It’s no secret PvE is where Perfect Paradox will do its best work. Its perks and frame are most suited to getting into the thick of battle and causing some massive damage, just like Saint-14 would want from his favorite weapon.

Perfect Paradox god roll - PvE Barrel Barrel Shroud (Stability +10, Handling +10) Magazine Tactical Mag (Reload +10, Stability +5, Magazine +1) Perk 1 Dual Loader (Reloading loads one additional round at a time) Perk 2 One-Two Punch (Increases melee damage for 1.22 seconds after hitting a target with all 12 Shotgun pellets. Melee damage increases: 100 percent increased unpowered melee damage. 40 percent increased powered melee damage. Increases Melee Damage against bosses and vehicles by a further 25 percent) Origin Trait Cast No Shadow (Dealing melee damage refills 20 percent of the Magazine and grants bonus Handling) Masterwork Reload Speed or Handing (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Quick Access Sling (Decreases ready and stow animation by 10 percent)

Start with Barrel Shroud to kick this god roll off. The main loop of Perfect Paradox will be to get in the faces of enemies while quickly switching to this Shotgun for damage so the Stability to keep shots straight and Handling to keep that swift feel are essential. Apply Tactical Mag for another round of Stability and a bonus to Reload Speed which will pair perfectly with the Dual Loader perk to ensure the Magazine stays full.

The first main perk is Dual Loader, which puts two shots in the Magazine at a time when reloading. This ensures Perfect Paradox can be refilled to capacity quickly, leaving you ready to unload upon the next target. Finish off with One-Two Punch, an exceptional perk that tops off the aggressive playstyle this god roll requires. With so many powered melee options, the best example being through the Prismatic subclass, landing every pellet in a shot can open up major damage potential to tear through some of the toughest opponents.

PvP - Perfect Paradox god roll

Perfect Paradox may come across as a PvE weapon but it does hold some of the best perks to take into The Crucible and this god roll breaks down how to set it up to dominate the arena.

Perfect Paradox god roll - PvP Barrel Smallbore (Stability +7, Range +7) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Slideshot (Sliding refills 15 percent of the Magazine and grants Range +20 and Stability +30 for three seconds OR until firing. Only active for the first shot (of the burst). 0.3 second cooldown after activation but can be reactivated multiple times during a slide by firing off shots loaded by the perk) Perk 2 Opening Shot (Aim Assist +20, Range +25, -5 percent accuracy cone, -10 percent accuracy cone growth) Origin Trait Cast No Shadow (Dealing melee damage refills 20 percent of the Magazine and grants bonus Handling) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Quick Access Sling (Decreases ready and stow animation by 10 percent)

Lethality at distance is essential for a PvP Shotgun so the start point combines Smallbore in the Barrel and Accurized Rounds for the Magazine. The instant +17 to Range improves a quite low base stat. Stability adds a bonus to weapon control which is handy on a Rapid-Fire Frame as the quick shots can easily bounce away from the target.

The main perks go further into the Range stat and help boost accuracy starting with Slideshot. When hunting down an opponent in The Crucible, remembering to slide before engaging is key to getting major advantages. The added Stability helps control follow-up shots if the first doesn’t grab an instant kill. Finish off with Opening Shot with the main pull being the accuracy bonuses and a major boost to Range. This god roll combines each perk to devastating effect allowing this Shotgun to fire shots quickly and with deadly accuracy to Guardians who normally would be out of its usual effective range.

These Perfect Paradox god rolls give the power it deserves to match the legends told of its victories in the past. To follow all the developments unfolding in The Final Shape, check out the Guardian essential Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.