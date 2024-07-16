ShackStream: EA Sports College Football 25 early access gameplay Join Donovan and Asif as they go head-to-head in EA Sports College Football 25.

College Football is finally back after ten years! To celebrate, we’re doing a special ShackStream to check out EA Sports College Football 25 and see what’s in store for the series revival.

Our College Football 25 ShackStream will take place today, July 16, at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

During the livestream, watch as Michigan’s Asif Khan faces off against Bowie State University’s Donovan Erskine (note: CFB 25 doesn’t have Bowie State University, so I’ll have to pick a different team). Stop by and let us know what you think about the game and what school you’ll be representing!