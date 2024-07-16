New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: EA Sports College Football 25 early access gameplay

Join Donovan and Asif as they go head-to-head in EA Sports College Football 25.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
EA Sports
1

College Football is finally back after ten years! To celebrate, we’re doing a special ShackStream to check out EA Sports College Football 25 and see what’s in store for the series revival.

Our College Football 25 ShackStream will take place today, July 16, at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

During the livestream, watch as Michigan’s Asif Khan faces off against Bowie State University’s Donovan Erskine (note: CFB 25 doesn’t have Bowie State University, so I’ll have to pick a different team). Stop by and let us know what you think about the game and what school you’ll be representing!

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

