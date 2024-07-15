ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 475 Samus Aran gets more screentime on the Stevetendo show with Metroid: Zero Mission!

We’re keeping the Metroid vibes going tonight on the Stevetendo show. I’ve decided to make a slight change to the schedule by swapping one Metroid game another. Last week, we started Metroid 2 on the Game Boy but it just wasn’t doing anything for me.I decided to switch Metroid: Zero Mission in for Metroid 2. For those who don’t know, Metroid: Zero Mission is a Game Boy Advance remake of the original Metroid.

Fans of the Stevetendo show might remember I played Metroid on the show a while back but lost my sense of direction quite often. One of the major changes in modern Metroid games is the addition of a map and updated graphics. I understand the thrill of learning locales in classic Metroid games but the addition of a map is one change that I can get behind. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for the start of a Metroid: Zero Mission playthrough.

The biggest piece of equipment for a bounty hunter in space, a map!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough as well as more Perfect Dark. In Dragon Quest XI, we're making our way back to our hometown of Cobblestone but something seems off. As for Perfect Dark, we broke into Area 51 and helped an alien so stay tuned.

The summer in the northeast has been rough this year and it's only July. That being said, stay cool and don't let the heat get to you.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.