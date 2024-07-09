Nullify god roll - Destiny 2 The king of Pulse Rifles has arrived with these PvE and PvP god rolls.

The Final Shape raid, Salvation’s Edge, has landed where Guardians can finally put an end to The Witness. The raid holds arguably the best Pulse Rifle in Destiny 2, Nullify. Sporting the new Heavy Burst frame and some of the best perks, Nullify is the must-have god roll in The Final Shape.

How to get Nullify

Nullify can drop from completing the first, third, and final encounter in The Final Shape raid, Salvation’s Edge.

Once unlocked, it can be picked up using Spoils of Conquest from the end of the raid chest or has a chance to drop from either secret chest found in the traversal sections of Salvation’s Edge. Nullify can also be crafted once five Deepsight Resonance versions have been acquired.

PvE - Nullify god roll

Due to its Heavy Burst frame. Nullify is the hardest hitting Legendary Pulse Rifle available and this god roll only pushes it to must-have status.

Nullify god roll - PvE Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Appended Mag (Magazine +4) Perk 1 Firefly (On precision kill: target explodes, dealing 104 Solar damage in a four-meter radius. Grants Reload Speed +55 for six seconds) Perk 2 Incandescent (Applies 30 Scorch stacks to enemies within four meters on Weapon Kills. Powerful combatant kills increase this to eight meters) Origin Trait Collective Purpose (Gain bonus range and handling when near allies. Bows receive faster draw time and Swords receive faster charge rate. The effect scales with the number of nearby allies) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Backup Mag (Magazine +6)

Start with Fluted Barrel, the added combination of Stability and Handling gives a needed boost to these essential stats which begin low at the base when picking Nullify up. These add a lighter feel when in use and make the weapon easy to keep on target between shots. Go for Appended Mag to add extra bursts to the weapon and when looking at the main perks it becomes clear why having more ammo is essential.

For the main perks, the partnership between Firefly and Incandescent is incredibly potent. Every landed burst adds Scorch stacks with the potential to cause Ignition which makes a target explode. Firefly provides a large explosion on precision kills and paired with Incandescent, any enemy caught in its path will be hit by Scorch or engage Ignite and explode, which will chain across any enemies caught in the blast radius. The added reload speed of Firefly ensures the Magazine is always ready for the next battle. Due to how hard Nullify hits, this god roll has no problem activating this combination.

PvP - Nullify god roll

Nullify and its frame archetype relatively new prospects for Legendary weapons in The Crucible but by playing to its strengths, this god roll can be a game-changer in PvP.

Nullify god roll - PvP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +27, Handling +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Rapid Hit (Grants one stack of Rapid Hit per precision hit, improving Reload and Stability for two seconds. Benefits at 1|2|3|4|5 Stacks: 2|12|14|18|25 Stability. 5|30|35|42|60 Reload. 0.99x|0.96x|0.95x|0.945x|0.92x Reload duration multiplier) Perk 2 Multikill Clip (Finishing a reload within 3.6 seconds of a Weapon Kill grants 17 percent | 33 percent | 50 percent increased damage for five seconds with 1|2|3 Weapon Kills scored within 3.5 seconds of each) Origin Trait Collective Purpose (Gain bonus range and handling when near allies. Bows receive faster draw time and Swords receive faster charge rate. The effect scales with the number of nearby allies) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assistance +5)

Pick this PvP god roll up with Arrowhead Brake. Nullify comes out of the box with some heavy recoil so this straightens that out making each burst vertical and easy to control. Go for Accurized Rounds to add Range and keep the reticle sticky which can catch your opponents off guard with lethal shots from across the map.

Due to its low starting Stability, Rapid Hit is a top-tier choice for adding large boosts for each precision shot landed, making Nullify easy to control with each accurate blast. The added Reload Speed then feeds into the final perk, Multikill Clip which provides a scaling damage boost for getting up to three kills in quick succession. Once you get this rolling in The Crucible, opponents will get melted with each buffed-up burst while the added Reload Speed from Rapid Hit ensures this perk will be active as fast as possible.

Nullify does everything Guardians need from a Pulse Rifle to an exceptional level and these PvE and PvP god rolls will take some beating. To follow all new Destiny 2 news and updates in The Final Shape check out the Guardian essential Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.