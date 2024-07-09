ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 473 More Dragon Quest XI this evening on the Stevetendo show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back into our Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age playthrough. During the last Dragon Quest episode, we left our hometown and made our way to see the king of Heliodor. We inform the King that we’re the Luminary but that turns out to be a bad thing. We get sent to the dungeon because the Luminary is a signal for the end of the world. Who knew being the hero of legend was a bad thing?

Tonight, we’ll make our way out of the dungeon and Heliodor with a little help from another poor soul who was arrested. When we get our first party member, we’ll have to decide how we’re going to name them. In the past, they have been named after different variations of “Steve” but we’ll see if that fits for this playthrough. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough. Does it holdup as one of the best JRPGs of the last decade like Shacknews’s own Donovan Erskine says?

Lovely castle. Too bad the King is a jerk!

©Square Enix

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Perfect Dark playthrough. As for Metroid 2, I think I'm going to give it one more episode to see if we can muscle our way through things. If not, there will be a new playthrough starting up so stay tuned.

It’s another scorcher in the northeast so follow these Stevetendo show tips to beat the heat. Make sure you stay cool and go inside if you feel sick from the heat. Take a dip in the pool and partake in some frozen treats, like a snow cone. If those don’t work, go inside, jump on the internet, and swing by the Shacknews VODs YouTube channel or the Shacknews Twitch channel. Having the air conditioner blasting and the Stevetendo show on is the perfect way to beat the summer temps.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.