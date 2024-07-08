ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 472 We're diving back into the Game Boy pool with Metroid 2: Return of Samus on the Stevetendo show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re keeping the Game Boy vibes going with another classic from the land of the green screen. Recently, we played all the Mega Man Game Boy games on the show and now, we’re moving onto the Metroid 2: the Return of Samus. Growing up, I think I was a little too young to understand what I was trying to do in the NES Metroid and I think that continued with Metroid 2.

We can add another game to the list of games I will play for the first time on the Stevetendo show. I have always wanted to play Metroid 2 so this will be a treat. Metroid 2 is the only mainline Metroid game that I haven’t played before. It will be interesting to see how the events of this game set the stage for future Metroid games like Super Metroid. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for the start of a Metroid 2 playthrough.

I love seeing Samus's ship in pixels!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough as well as more Perfect Dark. We should get our first party member in Dragon Quest very soon. I have to say that Perfect Dark is growing on me and I have been enjoying the interesting story thus far.

I hope everyone had a nice Fourth of July holiday weekend and had a great extended weekend. That being said, it’s another hot one in the northeast so make sure you take precautions. Stay inside and stay cool while you catch up on all the cool stuff Shacknews has for you. Check out the Shacknews VODs YouTube channel to see shows you may have missed. I’d recommend the Stevetendo show Dark Souls: Remastered episodes but I’m slightly biased.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.