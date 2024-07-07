Patron of Lost Causes god roll - Destiny 2 This Season of the Lost workhorse gets a glow up to its god rolls for PvE and PvP.

Destiny 2’s new episodic format is underway and launches with its first Episode: Echoes. This episode has brought back a Guardian favorite from a previous season in the form of Patron of Lost Causes and it lives up to its reputation with a refreshed perk set containing some new tools to elevate these PvE and PvP god rolls.

How to get Patron of Lost Causes

Patron of Lost Causes can be obtained by completing any Episode: Echoes activities including story missions and Breach Executable.

Once unlocked, Patron of Lost Causes can be focused with Failsafe located in The H.E.L.M. This weapon cannot be crafted but can be upgraded with enhanced perks.

PvE - Patron of Lost Causes god roll

Patron of Lost Causes like its original form was a real workhorse and this PvE god roll brings the same toolkit to the table enhanced by some new perks since it’s last run out.

Patron of Lost Causes god roll - PvE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Magazine Appended Mag (Magazine +2) Perk 1 Rapid Hit (Grants one stack of Rapid Hit per precision hit, improving Reload and Stability for two seconds. Benefits at 1|2|3|4|5 Stacks: 2|12|14|18|25 Stability. 5|30|35|42|60 Reload. 0.99x|0.96x|0.95x|0.945x|0.92x Reload duration multiplier) Perk 2 Precision Instrument (Weapon hits grants a stack of Precision Instrument for 1.25 seconds (2.1 seconds on Bows). Maximum of six stacks. Missing removes all stacks. Precision damage increase at 1|2|3|4|5|6 stacks: 4.17 percent| 8.33 percent | 12.5 percent | 16.67 percent | 20.83 percent | 25 percent) Origin Trait Cast No Shadow (Dealing melee damage refills 20 percent of the Magazine and grants bonus Handling) Masterwork Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Backup Mag (Magazine +3)

Start the god roll with Arrowhead Brake. Patron of Lose Causes starts with some pretty wild Recoil at its base so this perk pulls that right in to help keep shots feeling consistent and easy to keep on your target. Add in Appended Mag for the extra shots in the Magazine which helps provide benefits to the main perk slots on this god roll.

To get this god roll really rolling, start with Rapid Hit. Each precision hit up to five adds a bonus to the most important stats to match up with the final perk, Precision Instrument. This perk adds damage stacks per precision hit up to six for 25 percent. This means after landing six precision hits this god roll has maximum Reload, high Handling and near maximum Stability. This is where Patron of Lost Causes shows its true colors as a workhorse Scout Rifle with great synergy that does a good job in all levels of Destiny 2 content.

PvP - Patron of Lost Causes god roll

Patron of Lost Causes can be a valuable asset to teams in The Crucible and this god roll gets the best out of it to win duels or provide covering fire for teammates.

Patron of Lost Causes god roll - PvP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Magazine Steady Rounds (Stability +15, Airborne Effectiveness +7, Range -5) Perk 1 Rapid Hit (Grants one stack of Rapid Hit per precision hit, improving Reload and Stability for two seconds. Benefits at 1|2|3|4|5 Stacks: 2|12|14|18|25 Stability. 5|30|35|42|60 Reload. 0.99x|0.96x|0.95x|0.945x|0.92x Reload duration multiplier) Perk 2 Explosive Payload (Projectiles create an area-of-effect detonation on impact) Origin Trait Cast No Shadow (Dealing melee damage refills 20 percent of the Magazine and grants bonus Handling) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assistance +5)

Pick this god roll up with Arrowhead Brake as it provides essential Recoil control to help keeps shots on target and the added Handling keeps this Scout Rifle feeling snappy when honing in on the next opponent. Steady Rounds comes in for the large boost to Stability as controlled shots are paramount to a good Scout Rifle. Pair this with Rapid Hit to make this god roll very easy to use in a gunfight.

The main perks of Rapid Hit and Explosive Payload combine to great effect. Rapid Hit rewards precision hits with Explosive Payload dealing extra damage and flinching the opponent making any return fire difficult. Rapid Hit then keeps stacking up the Stability and Reload ensuring precision shots keep the reticle centered and the Reload maxed out for a near-instant refill to be ready for the next gunfight.

Patron of Lost Causes makes a triumphant return and these god rolls get this workhorse of a weapon back to where it belongs. To follow all the developments unfolding in The Final Shape check out the Guardian essential Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.