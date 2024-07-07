Line in the Sand god roll - Destiny 2 The re-release of Line in the Sand is a great return to form for an old favourite Linear Fusion Rifle.

The Final Shape and its adjoining Episode are now in full flow, bringing with it some of the best weapons from previous Seasons. Line in the Sand returns to the fold and adds new perks to its already strong selection. This perk revamp brings these PvE and PvP god rolls of Line in the Sand back to the conversation in terms of damage and deadly accuracy in The Crucible.

How to get Line in the Sand

Line in the Sand can be obtained by completing any Episode: Echoes related activity such as the story missions and Breach Executable.

Once acquired, Line in the Sand can be focused at Failsafe who is found in The H.E.L.M. This weapon cannot be crafted but can be upgraded with enhanced perks.

PvE - Line in the Sand god roll

This god roll builds into the newly granted damage perks from the refresh given to Line in the Sand and makes it a solid choice for taking into any level of PvE activity.

Line in the Sand god roll - PvE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Battery Liquid Coils (Impact +3, increases damage by 2 percent and Charge Time by 40ms) Perk 1 Rapid Hit (Grants one stack of Rapid Hit per precision hit, improving Reload and Stability for two seconds. Benefits at 1|2|3|4|5 Stacks: 2|12|14|18|25 Stability. 5|30|35|42|60 Reload. 0.99x|0.96x|0.95x|0.945x|0.92x Reload duration multiplier) Perk 2 Bait and Switch (Upon dealing damage with all equipped Weapons within 7 seconds of each: Grants 30% increased damage for 10 seconds. Buff duration cannot be refreshed) Origin Trait Cast No Shadow (Dealing melee damage refills 20 percent of the Magazine and grants bonus Handling) Masterwork Charge Time (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Quick Access Sling (Decreases ready and stow animation by 10 percent)

Start off with Arrowhead Brake for the Barrel, this makes the Recoil much more manageable and is essential to keeping shots on target to reach maximum damage potential. Add Liquid Coils to the Battery which increases damage per shot.

The main perks begin with Rapid Hit. This perk is excellent for sustained damage as each precision shot increases Stability to keep the crosshairs on the target’s weak spot and the Reload ensures the Magazine is refilled in an instant to continue hitting targets hard. Finish this god roll with Bait and Switch as this provides a massive 30 percent damage increase after hitting a target with all of your equipped gear. This high damage output can easily take chunks of health off higher tier enemies.

PvP - Line in the Sand god roll

Line in the Sand may not come across as a PvP focused weapon but it does carry the perks to get the job done in The Crucible.

Line in the Sand god roll - PvP Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Battery Projection Fuse (Range +10) Perk 1 Moving Target (Grants Aim Assist +10 while Aiming Down Sights (ADS) and reduces the ADS movement speed penalty by an additive 2.5 percent) Perk 2 Opening Shot (Aim Assist +20, Range +25, -5 percent accuracy cone, -10 percent accuracy cone growth) Origin Trait Cast No Shadow (Dealing melee damage refills 20 percent of the Magazine and grants bonus Handling) Masterwork Charge Time (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assistance +5)

Start off this god roll with the Barrel and Battery combination of Hammer-Forged Rifling and Projection Fuse. This immediately grants a large boost to Range which is great for keeping that sticky feeling when zoomed in and picking off headshots on targets across the map.

For the first set of perks, Moving Target elevates this god roll by adding Aim Assist and increased movement when Aiming Down Sights (ADS). This makes the wielder harder to land shots on when strafing and zooming in for that quick headshot kill. Sign this roll off with Opening Shot which adds extra Range and Aim Assist, effectively making Line in the Sand a headshot magnet from almost any range across the arena.

Line of the Sand was good in the past and it’s even better now. This god roll can easily slot into any playstyle across PvE and PvP. To follow all the developments unfolding in The Final Shape check out the Guardian essential Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.