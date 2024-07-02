ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 470 The Dragon Quest series makes its Stevetendo show debut with Dragon Quest XI!

I have played quite a few games on the Stevetendo show. Those games range from short to very long games. I recently finished my first ever playthrough of Dark Souls 1 and really enjoyed my time with it. That being said, after you complete a lengthy game like that, there’s always the thought of replacing it with another lengthy playthrough. I had some ideas on what to play next on the show but then I noticed a game on my pile of Nintendo Switch games that I have been meaning to get back into.

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re starting a Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age playthrough. I remember playing this at PAX East many years ago and loving what I saw. Fast forward to modern times and I had gotten about half way through but that changes this evening. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for the start of a Dragon Quest XI playthrough.

I sense the start of a long playthrough.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show will be more of our Perfect Dark playthrough. It feels like Perfect Dark is going to be a long series because I started it last week and barely made it past level 2. On the other hand, we beat all Game Boy Mega Man games so we have another timeslot available for a new series.Stay tuned to see what takes Mega Man's place on the show.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before but it’s finally summer! If the local pool isn’t going to cool you off, allow Shacknews to instead with all the cool stuff we have to offer. From the E4 Remake event to our Mario Kart 8 Deluxe best course countdown, there's something for everyone.Make sure you check out the Shacknews VOD’s YouTube channel in case you missed anything from the Summer of Doing Our Jobs event!

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.