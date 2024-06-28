Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble voice actors & cast list
Here's the list of actors featured in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble.
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble is the latest installment in Sega’s platforming series, and features several returning characters as well as some new faces. If you want to know who’s behind these characters, we’ve got the full list of voice actors in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble.
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble voice cast
Here are the actors in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble as well as who they play.
AiAi - Saima Nakano
MeeMee - Mii Miki
Baby - Yui Kondo
GonGon - Taika Yamashita
YanYan - Sena Yamada
Doctor - Atsuyoshi Miyazaki
Palette - Mio Awashima
Easel - Ryo Tachibana
Fes - Yuu Souma
Tee - Aino Shimada
Val - Nobuyuki Tokeshi
Dr. Bad Boon - Takayuki Miyamoto
Announcer - Anya Floris
Those are the voice actors in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble. Shacknews has a library of guides for more on the voice actors behind the characters you love.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble voice actors & cast list