Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble voice actors & cast list

Here's the list of actors featured in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble.
Donovan Erskine
Sega
1

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble is the latest installment in Sega’s platforming series, and features several returning characters as well as some new faces. If you want to know who’s behind these characters, we’ve got the full list of voice actors in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble voice cast

Here are the actors in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble as well as who they play.

AiAi - Saima Nakano

Side by side images of AiAi and Saima Nakano.
Saima Nakano plays AiAi.

MeeMee - Mii Miki

Side by side images of MeeMee and Mii Miki
Mii Miki plays MeeMee.

Baby - Yui Kondo

Side by side images of Baby and Yui Kondo.

GonGon - Taika Yamashita

Side by side images of GonGon and Taika Yamashita
Taika Yamashita plays GonGon

YanYan - Sena Yamada

YanYan inside of an airborne Monkey Ball.
Sena Yamada plays YanYan.
Source: Sega

Doctor - Atsuyoshi Miyazaki

Side by side images of Doctor and Atsuyoshi Miyazaki.
Atsuyoshi Miyazaki plays Doctor.

Palette - Mio Awashima

Palette standing at the front of a crowd.

Source: Sega

Easel - Ryo Tachibana

Side by side images of Easel and Ryo Tachibana.
Ryo Tachibana plays Easel

Fes - Yuu Souma

Fes standing next to Tee and Val.
Yuu Souma plays Fes.
Source: Sega

Tee - Aino Shimada

Side by side images of Tee and Aino Shimada
Aino Shimada plays Tee.

Val - Nobuyuki Tokeshi

A close-up shot of Val.
Nobuyuki plays Tokeshi.
Source: Sega

Dr. Bad Boon - Takayuki Miyamoto

Side by side images of Dr. Bad Boon and Takayuki Miyamoto.
Takayuki Miyamoto plays Dr. Bad Boon.

Announcer - Anya Floris

Anya Floris with her hand on her chin.
Anya Floris plays the Announcer.
Source: Soli Consultants

Those are the voice actors in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble. Shacknews has a library of guides for more on the voice actors behind the characters you love.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

