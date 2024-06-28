Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble voice actors & cast list Here's the list of actors featured in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble is the latest installment in Sega’s platforming series, and features several returning characters as well as some new faces. If you want to know who’s behind these characters, we’ve got the full list of voice actors in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble voice cast

Here are the actors in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble as well as who they play.

AiAi - Saima Nakano

MeeMee - Mii Miki

Baby - Yui Kondo

GonGon - Taika Yamashita

YanYan - Sena Yamada

Doctor - Atsuyoshi Miyazaki

Palette - Mio Awashima

Easel - Ryo Tachibana

Fes - Yuu Souma

Tee - Aino Shimada

Val - Nobuyuki Tokeshi

Dr. Bad Boon - Takayuki Miyamoto

Announcer - Anya Floris

Those are the voice actors in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble. Shacknews has a library of guides for more on the voice actors behind the characters you love.