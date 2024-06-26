New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

ShackStream: Luigi's Mansion 2 HD spooky summer livestream

Join us for a special early look at the ScareScraper multiplayer mode in Luigi's Mansion 2 HD!
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
1

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD arrives this week, and we’re celebrating with a special ShackStream! Join the Shack Staff as we descend on Evershade Valley to take on the ScareScraper, we’ll be busting ghosts and talking about the remaster, so join us for a slice of spooky season in the summer!

The Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD ShackStream will go down today, June 26, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming on the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can come hang out as Donovan, Asif, TJ, and Ozzie team up to take on Luigi’s Mansion 2’s ScareScraper multiplayer mode.

Thank you for coming to join us for a special Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD ShackStream! Let us know what you think of the game and if you plan to pick it up this week. Be sure to check out our Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD review and stick around for more content on our Twitch channel.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola