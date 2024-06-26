ShackStream: Luigi's Mansion 2 HD spooky summer livestream Join us for a special early look at the ScareScraper multiplayer mode in Luigi's Mansion 2 HD!

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD arrives this week, and we’re celebrating with a special ShackStream! Join the Shack Staff as we descend on Evershade Valley to take on the ScareScraper, we’ll be busting ghosts and talking about the remaster, so join us for a slice of spooky season in the summer!

The Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD ShackStream will go down today, June 26, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming on the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can come hang out as Donovan, Asif, TJ, and Ozzie team up to take on Luigi’s Mansion 2’s ScareScraper multiplayer mode.

Thank you for coming to join us for a special Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD ShackStream! Let us know what you think of the game and if you plan to pick it up this week. Be sure to check out our Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD review and stick around for more content on our Twitch channel.