Ill Omen god roll - Destiny 2 Put enemies on ice with this Stasis Sword god roll.

Echoes is the first Episode to land in Destiny 2 and it brings a Vex-themed arsenal with some standout weaponry including the Stasis, Caster Frame Sword, Ill Omen. This Sword is the first Caster Frame to be craftable, opening it up to enhanced perks and some solid god roll options for both PvE and PvP.

How to get Ill Omen

Ill Omen is a guaranteed reward from the Season Pass track for reaching Rank 30. Once obtained, Ill Omen can be focused at Failsafe, the seasonal vendor for Echoes. Ill Omen can also be crafted, once five are obtained with Deepsight Resonance. Ill Omen is also a potential reward for successful runs of the seasonal activity, Breach Executable.

PvE - Ill Omen god roll

Caster Frames arguably need to do a bit more damage in PvE to compete with other frames such as Vortex Frames. However, as a Caster Stasis Frame, Ill Omen has some unique perks, making this a fun god roll to run.

Ill Omen god roll - PvE Blade Hungry Edge (Magazine +20, Ammo Capacity +4) Guard Swordmaster’s Guard (Charge Rate +10, Guard Resistance +10, Guard Endurance +40) Perk 1 Relentless Strikes (Gain one ammo after scoring three powered hits within two seconds of each) Perk 2 Cold Steel (Powered Sword hits apply Slow Stacks for 4.25 seconds. Light Attacks apply 40 Slow Stacks, Heavy Attacks apply 60) Origin Trait Radiolaria Transposer (Rapid final blows cause targets to explode into a pool of radiolarian fluid) Masterwork Impact Mod Backup Mag (Magazine +6)

Start with Hungry Edge for the higher Magazine and Ammo Capacity. Providing Ill Omen with these increases gives more Heavy and Light attacks to spend when chopping down enemies. Add Swordmaster’s Guard for increases to key stats for blocking attacks and increase Charge Rate meaning Ill Omen can get out another Heavy Attack faster.

The juice for this god roll comes within its main perk selection. Start with Relentless Strikes which refunds ammo after landing consecutive Light Attacks. This is where Cold Steel comes in. This perk applies to any type of attack so Light and Heavy Attacks cause Slow to any enemy it hits. This includes when using the Heavy Attack to cast an icy disc of damage toward foes. This also has an area of effect so surrounding enemies can be slowed or killed if close to its AoE. Land enough hits and enemies can be frozen solid and it can even stun certain Champion-level enemies, making them an easy target for Fireteam members to land critical hits on to get the kill.

PvP - Ill Omen god roll

Swords can be a powerful tool when used correctly in The Crucible and this Ill Omen god roll has some of the tools to turn the tide of games to easily get the win.

Ill Omen god roll - PvP Blade Honed Edge (Impact +2) Guard Balanced Guard (Guard Endurance +40, Guard Resistance +40) Perk 1 Strategist (Final blows with this weapon generate class ability energy) Perk 2 Assassin’s Blade (Grants the following on Weapon Kills for 5 seconds: 15% increased damage. Maximized Movement Speed. Remains active even if stowed) Origin Trait Radiolaria Transposer (Rapid final blows cause targets to explode into a pool of radiolarian fluid) Masterwork Impact Mod Quick Access Sling (Decreases ready and stow animation by 10 percent)

Start this god roll off with Honed Edge, adding more Impact means increased damage output which helps take down foes protected by their abilities such as overshields or in their Super. Throw on Balanced Guard, which means the block can take more punishment before running out, which can be a solid tool for closing the gap or quickly escaping a tight battle.



Source: D2Foundry

The new perk, Strategist makes its debut with The Final Shape comes into the first slot. This perk grants class ability energy with every kill, a key tool in the Guardian tool kit. With swords able to make light work of enemies, this can easily stack up the class ability energy, giving a clear advantage when going into the next duel. Round this off with Assassin’s Blade for its damage and movement speed bonuses, allowing the wielder to fly around any Crucible arena to quickly slash through opponents while adding the extra damage to ensure no opponent is safe from its blade.

Ill Omen has a lot to love in its god rolls with its Caster Frame, unique perk combinations, and Stasis flavor.