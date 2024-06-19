The Summoner god roll - Destiny 2 Summon the power of a Solar bullet hose with this powerful god roll for PvE and PvP.

The Final Shape has arrived and The Summoner makes it to another round in the Trials of Osiris. The Summoner is a Solar 600RPM Auto Rifle which has been hot since its return. This fresh coat of paint and new perks left Guardians everywhere desperate to get their hands on these PvE and PvP god rolls.

How to get The Summoner

The Summoner can be obtained by completing games in Trials of Osiris or the Adept version can be obtained by going flawless when The Summoner becomes the weekly reward. Once unlocked, it can be focused using Trials Engrams at Saint-14.

PvE - The Summoner god roll

Holding some powerful perks, The Summoner is a top choice for Auto Rifles in the current sandbox and is a great fit for any Solar build.

The Summoner god roll - PvE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Stability +10, Range +5) Perk 1 Heal Clip (Finishing a reload within five seconds of a kill grants Cure x2 to you and Cure x1 to allies within 15 meters) Perk 2 Incandescent (Applies 30 Scorch stacks to enemies within four meters on Weapon Kills. Powerful combatant kills increase this to eight meters) Origin Trait Omolon Fluid Dynamics (The upper 50 percent of the Magazine has up to Stability +20 and Reload +30. The benefits decrease linearly as the Magazine approaches 50 percent capacity) Masterwork Stability or Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Backup Mag (Magazine +8)

Start with Arrowhead Brake to control The Summoner's high amount of Recoil and make it much more vertical when firing. The added Handling is a welcome bonus for ease of use when cycling through a loadout. Add in Ricochet Rounds for solid boosts to Stability and Range, helping keep The Summoner accurate and feeling sticky when spraying bullets at enemies.

The main perks on this god roll bounce off each other to great effect, especially paired with a solid Solar or Prismatic build. Heal Clip ensures that kills are rewarded with healing when reloading afterward and also provides these bonuses to Fireteam members close by. Then Incandescent applies Scorch and eventually Ignite to cause room-clearing explosions. All enemies defeated by this count for Heal Clip when reloading which makes The Summoner a workhorse when tearing through waves of foes.

PvP - The Summoner god roll

The Crucible is where The Summoner can shine bright and this god roll pairs its great stats with game-changing perks for winning duels.

The Summoner god roll - PvP Barrel Smallbore (Stability +7, Range +7) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Stability +10, Range +5) Perk 1 Zen Moment (Causing damage with this weapon reduces Recoil and flinch over time. Stacks up to five) Perk 2 Target Lock (Assuming no missed shots, provides a 25 percent damage buff on average after firing 100 percent of the Magazine) Origin Trait Wild Card (Kills have a chance to release a varying number of Submunitions on top of where the enemy died. Six-second cooldown after activation. The number of Submunitions spawned is tied to enemy rank) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assistance +5)

Start this god roll off with Smallbore for its boosts to Stability and Range. This should make it easier to keep on target and even makes the reticle feel more sticky thanks to the Range boost. Push these key stats further by adding Ricochet Rounds to the Magazine, making The Summoner feel easy to control with its stable sights, even when dealing with longer distances.

For the main perks, start with Zen Moment which – once engaged with an enemy and shots begin to land – makes it very difficult for the opponent to get out of the firing line. This is due to Zen Moment reducing Recoil on hits and increasing flinch resistance which means any return fire will do little to take The Summoner off-target. Finish off with Target Lock which rewards an accurate hand with increased damage. Sustained damage ramps up the damage buff it provides and easily melts through any foe.

The Summoner god rolls are a treat in PvE and PvP and since its latest revamp it's time to dust off your best PvP loadout and take on the Trials of Osiris to land these god rolls. To follow all the developments unfolding in The Final Shape, check out the Guardian essential Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.