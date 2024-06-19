Sightline Survey god roll - Destiny 2 Catch sight of this powerful Vex-themed Hand Cannon god roll.

Echoes is the beginning of the new seasonal content delivery format leading Destiny 2 into the future. This new era has started with some hot new weaponry and a standout is the Arc Hand Cannon, Sightline Survey. Holding powerful perks and key features to suit strong Guardian builds, this god roll gets the best out of Sightline Survey for PvE and PvP.

How to get Sightline Survey

Sightline Survey is a potential reward for completing the seasonal activity, Breach Executable. Once obtained, Sightline Survey can be focused at Failsafe, the seasonal vendor for Echoes found at the H.E.L.M. social space. Once five are obtained with Deepsight Resonance, Sightline Survey can be taken to The Enclave and crafted with enhanced perks.

PvE - Sightline Survey god roll

Arc weaponry carries some of the most desirable perks in Destiny 2 and this PvE god roll taps into that to produce a quality piece of kit.

Sightline Survey god roll - PvE Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Appended Mag (Magazine +2) Perk 1 Enlightened Action (Weapon hits grant stacks of Enlightened Action for two seconds. Stacks 12 times. Stacks: 2 | 7 | 12 | 15 | 20 | 25 | 30 | 35 | 38 | 40 | 45 | 50 Handling and Reload) Perk 2 Voltshot (Finishing a reload within 5.3 seconds of a weapon kill grants Voltshot for seven seconds. While Voltshot is active, your next weapon hit applies Jolt and consumes the buff) Origin Trait Radiolaria Transposer (Rapid final blows cause targets to explode into a pool of radiolarian fluid) Masterwork Handling or Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Backup Mag (Magazine +3)

Pick Sightline Survey up with Fluted Barrel in the first slot. This gives a nice bump to Stability, a staple stat on 180 RPM Hand Cannons giving them an accurate feel when firing, and a big boost to Handling which keeps Sightline Survey snappy when getting it ready for a gunfight. Throw on Appended Mag which increases the Magazine size, adding extra shots to take down more onrushing foes.

For the main perks, start with Enlightened Action, this takes setup but when fully ramped up it will give Sightline Survey maximum Handling and Reload Speed. This makes Sightline Survey a dream to use, with exceptional ease of use and works perfectly in flow with weapon swapping or just hammering enemies with each shot. This then makes the perfect combination with Voltshot which requires a reload after kill to get working. Once up, the next hit Jolts enemies with subsequent kills chaining lightning to surrounding enemies, dealing some devastating damage and making light work of overwhelming amounts of adds.

PvP - Sightline Survey god roll

Crucible players can be a bit apprehensive about 180 RPM Hand Cannons as they have a slightly higher Time-To-Kill (TTK) than others. However, 180’s are not to be sniffed at and this god roll is a perfect example of that potential power.

Sightline Survey god roll - PvP Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Keep Away (If no enemies are within 15 meters: grants Range +10, Reload +30, and narrows the Accuracy Cone by five percent) Perk 2 Kill Clip (Upon finishing a reload within 3.6 seconds of a weapon kill: 25 percent increased damage for five seconds. Buff stays active while stowed) Origin Trait Radiolaria Transposer (Rapid final blows cause targets to explode into a pool of radiolarian fluid) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjutsor (Aim Assistance +5)

The goal of this god roll is to push the Range stat as far as possible. Add Hammer-Forged Rifling and Accurized Rounds in the Magazine for a cool +20 to the overall Range stat. This extra Range keeps Sightline Survey accurate and the reticle sticky, even when dealing with targets at longer sightlines.

We can complement Range further by using Keep Away, which gives bonuses to accuracy as well as a constant Range and Reload buff so long as opponents are outside of 15 meters. This does require a more reserved playstyle but once an enemy comes into view, Sightline Survey can make light work of them with deadly accuracy. Round this off with Kill Clip to reduce the TTK as a reward for a reload after a prior kill. Keep this rolling and Sightline Survey can tear through The Crucible, rewarding an accurate hand.

A worthy mention goes back to Enlightened Action over Keep Away. The Handling and Reload boosts do also complement this roll well and would be more suited toward aggressive playstyles.

Sightline Survey is a great god roll to have in the back pocket for both PvE and PvP. To follow all the developments unfolding in The Final Shape, check out the Guardian essential Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.