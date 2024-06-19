Veiled Threat god roll - Destiny 2 Unleash a real threat to enemies with this Stasis Auto Rifle god roll.

Echoes has arrived on the back of The Final Shape DLC and its weaponry comes in strong, including this Vex-themed Auto Rifle. Veiled Threat is a unique Stasis weapon for the combinations it carries and these PvE and PvP god rolls ensure Guardians get the best out of this new weapon.

How to get Veiled Threat

Veiled Threat is a potential reward for completing the seasonal activity, Breach Executable which can be launched from fhe H.E.L.M. once progress has been made on the initial quest.

Once found, Veiled Threat can be focused at Failsafe who acts as the seasonal vendor for Echoes. Veiled Threat can also be crafted at The Enclave and once five with Deepsight Resonance have been acquired.

PvE - Veiled Threat god roll

Veiled Threat can be transformed into a formidable god roll for most PvE content thanks to some interesting perk combinations that can be used to good effect.

Veiled Threat god roll - PvE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Magazine Tactical Mag (Reload +10, Stability +5, Magazine +3) Perk 1 Shoot to Loot (On weapon hits against an ammo brick: picks up ammo, refills all weapons from reserves, and triggers ammo pickup effects. Only activates if picking up ammo is possible. However, shooting a Special ammo brick with at least one Special weapon equipped will bypass this restriction. Weapon hits against Orbs of Power collect them) Perk 2 Headstone (On precision kill: spawns a large Stasis Crystal on enemy death location. Tier 1-2 Minor Combatants only spawn a medium Stasis Crystal. Five second cooldown if five Stasis Crystals are simultaneously active) Origin Trait Radiolaria Transposer (Rapid final blows cause targets to explode into a pool of radiolarian fluid) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Backup Mag (Magazine +9)

Start with Arrowhead Brake for the Barrel. Veiled Threat carries some pretty wide Recoil so straightening this up will keep the Auto Rifle under control and on target while firing. Then move to Tactical Mag in the Magazine slot for boosts to Reload, Stability, and an increased Magazine size. This trio of buffs ensures shots are easy to land and stay consistently on-target while the added Magazine brings more firepower, complemented by the fast Reload to get this weapon back in the fight faster.

For the main perks, this god roll focuses on enhancing and elevating a build for the best advantages in combat. Start with Shoot to Loot which collects any ammo brick when shot with Veiled Threat and can be used to gather Orbs of Power. This then activates Armor Charges or mods such as Recuperation, a game-changer in an intense battle. Round this god roll off with Headstone. Certain Fragments in the Guardian’s kit give bonuses or increase the effectiveness of the created Stasis crystals or they can destroyed causing massive damage to nearby enemies.

PvP - Veiled Threat god roll

In the current sandbox, Veiled Threat isn’t coming in too hot but it does feel great to use and this god roll taps into that potential and allows it to do some damage where it counts in The Crucible.

Veiled Threat god roll - PvP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Fragile Focus (grants Range +20 while your shields are active above 70 HP) Perk 2 Desperate Measures (Weapon kills grant 10 percent increased damage for seven seconds (x1 Stack). Grenade or Melee kills grant 20 percent increased damage for seven seconds (x2). Scoring another Grenade or Melee kill increases this to 30 percent (x3). It can activate while stowed. Weapon kills refresh the buff duration) Origin Trait Radiolaria Transposer (Rapid final blows cause targets to explode into a pool of radiolarian fluid) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Counterbalance Stock (Recoil +15)

Start this roll off with Arrowhead Brake. This is key to controlling the erratic Recoil and adds some Handling to ensure Veiled Threat is ready to roll and feeling snappy when called upon. Add Accurized Rounds for some much-needed Range. The reticle will feel tight and easy to control at longer distance when aimed toward its next target.

When looking to add more Range to this god roll, Fragile Focus is the way to go as it adds a solid +20 to the stat. This perk is more effective before taking a good amount of damage but with this Range boost it will be much easier to get the drop on an opponent and take them down before taking any hits in return. Finish off with Desperate Measures for its bonuses to damage after any type of kill with abilities granting a higher amount. When these get rolling, Veiled Threat can become a highly effective weapon and tear through enemies.

Veiled Threat has much to enjoy with its god rolls and is a solid Stasis weapon to complement a good build. To follow all the developments unfolding in The Final Shape, check out the Guardian-essential Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.