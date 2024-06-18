ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 465 Time for another rousing round of Dark Souls on the Stevetendo show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re chugging along in our Dark Souls: Remastered playthrough. For those who don’t know, this is my first time playing the game and aside from the minor freak-out, I have been making good progress every episode of the playthrough. Last time out, we defeated the Four Kings, explored the sludge inside Sen’s Fortress, and traveled into the Catacombs.

Let it be known that I defeated the Four Kings on my first attempt. I also defeated Pinwheel on my first attempt so I have a little streak going of beating bosses on my first shot. We have defeated two of the four “story progression” demons and it’s only going to get tougher from here on out. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Dark Souls: Remastered playthrough.

Pinwheel didn't know who we were before but he'll never forget the beating!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The schedule is a little different this week since there won't be a Stevetendo stream this Wednesday night for Juneteenth. That being said, next week we'll have more Game Boy Mega Man games on the program with Mega Man 4 and 5 coming up. Mega Man: Dr. Wily's Revenge was bad but Mega Man 2 was much better. The trend didn't continue as Mega Man 3 was another dumpster fire so fingers crossed that Mega Man 4 and 5 will be better. Dark Souls and a new playthrough will fill out the rotation next week so stay tuned.

Not even the cool announcements from the Nintendo Direct this morning can cool off the northeast. We’re at the start of a heat wave so go cool off with a nice dip in the pool and then come back ready for the Stevetendo show. I’ll have plenty to say about the Nintendo Direct on the show so make sure you pop in for my recap. Also, if the ice cream man comes by while you’re in the pool, get me a snow cone. (Don’t worry, Shacknews will cover it)

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned. We did get new games added to the Nintendo Switch Online service during the Nintendo Direct there might be new material for the show soon.