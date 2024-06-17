ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 464 We're keeping the Mega Man vibes alive with Mega Man 2 on the Stevetendo show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re sticking to the Game Boy era and playing Mega Man 2. Recently, Nintendo added the five Mega Man Game Boy games to the Nintendo Switch Online service. I missed out on all these Mega Man games growing up so we can add another set of games to the list of me playing them on the Stevetendo show for the very first time.

Mega Man: Dr. Wily’s Revenge or Mega Man 1 on the Game Boy was rough last week and that’s putting it lightly. We jumped into Mega Man 2 in the same episode and things felt a little better than the first game. The controls felt a bit tighter and platforming games need tight, precise controls. I’m hoping I can make it through the first four Mega Man Game Boy games because Mega Man 5 isn’t one of the NES games shrunk for the Game Boy. Mega Man 5 has a brand new story and characters for Mega Man to fight. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more Mega Man than we know what to do with!

Where do we begin?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Dark Souls: Remastered playthrough as well as another new playthrough starting up. We have been making progress in Dark Souls so stay tuned to see how things turn out. We played Shovel Knight for the tenth anniversary of the series last week so this week we'll have a brand new playthrough taking the place of the dig champ! Swing by the Stevetendo show to see what new game we're going to play!

It’s June so that means warm weather, pool parties, and video game announcements. Hot on the heels of almost every other company having a summer jam, Nintendo has finally dipped their toe in the pool and revealed information on the next Nintendo Direct. It’s tomorrow morning at 10 AM ET. This presentation has taken the place of E3 for a few years now so who knows what interesting reveals we’ll get during the show. Tonight, I’ll share my thoughts on what I want from the Nintendo Direct and thoughts on what was actually shown during the Tuesday night Stevetendo show.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned. There's a Nintendo Direct this week so we might have some brand new options for the Stevetendo show!