Someday god roll - Destiny 2 A Shotgun god roll to rival the best heavy hitters in Destiny 2.

The Final Shape has arrived and Guardians will need only the best weapons to take on The Witness. Someday is a powerful Kinetic Shotgun with access to unique perk combinations amongst its perk set. These PvE and PvP god rolls will take the Shotgun game to the next level and blast away enemies trying to take Guardians down.

How to get Someday

Someday is a guaranteed reward from The Final Shape postgame quest content. This quest is found by progressing activities at the vendor Micah-10. Once obtained, Someday can be focused with Pale Heart Engrams at the Ghost vendor after completion of the campaign or can drop from activity completions on the Pale Heart.

Someday is craftable, which means it can gain enhanced perks once five versions with Deepsight Resonance have been discovered. Once five are collected, Someday can be put together at The Enclave.

PvE - Someday god roll

This Someday god roll can be used to deal massive damage to enemies of the Light and this setup will fit into any weapon loadout.

Someday god roll - PvE Barrel Corkscrew Rifling (Stability +5, Range +5, Handling +5) Magazine Assault Mag (RPM +10, Stability +15) Perk 1 Lead from Gold (On Heavy ammo pickup: grants 25 percent of your maximum Special ammo reserves. Equipping two Special weapons halves the amount of ammo granted) Perk 2 Recombination (Elemental kills grant 1 stack of Recombination. Maximum of 10 stacks. Each stack additively increases the damage of the next shot by 10 percent, up to 100 percent at 10 stacks) Origin Trait Dealer’s Choice (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of Super energy. Equipping multiple weapons from the Pale Heart increases this effect) Masterwork Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Backup Mag

Start this god roll with Corkscrew Rifling, this gives a flat boost to Stability, Range, and Handling. Although small boosts, they can provide more juice to essential stats which help with accuracy and that light feel when running through the Traveler’s enemies. Add Assault Mag to the Magazine which increases RPM, meaning you can fire shots off faster and deal some devastating damage quickly before moving on to the next enemy. The added Stability is a bonus for keeping the crosshairs central, allowing follow-up shots to be easily kept on-target.

Lead from Gold is a top-tier perk and ensures Someday will be fully reloaded at crucial times by taking advantage of Heavy ammo pick-ups. This is especially important due to the final perk Recombination. This perk’s stacking nature goes up to 10 and when full, releases a blast at double damage which can chunk through heavy enemies like a hot knife through butter. Even at five stacks, 50 percent more damage is not to be sniffed at and can be the difference in winning a tough battle.

PvP - Someday god roll

Someday has the perks and stats to tick all the boxes for a great PvP Shotgun and this god roll showcases how to get there.

Someday god roll - PvP Barrel Corkscrew Rifling (Stability +5, Range +5, Handling +5) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Threat Detector (Grants one or two stacks while within 15 meters of one to two or more enemies. Bonuses at one to two stacks: +15|+40 Stability. +18|+60 Reload. +25|+100 Handling. +0.9x|+0.81x Handling animation duration) Perk 2 Opening Shot (Aim Assist +20, Range +25, -5 percent accuracy cone, -10 percent accuracy cone growth) Origin Trait Dealer’s Choice (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of Super energy. Equipping multiple weapons from the Pale Heart increases this effect) Masterwork Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Quick Access Sling (Decreases ready and stow animation by 10 percent)

For the Barrel, the standout here is Corkscrew Rifling for its important increase in Range, Handling, and bonus to Stability. These all work together to keep shots accurate, snappy, and lethal when hunting opponents in The Crucible. Add Accurized Rounds to increase Range further, pushing Someday to near max Range, a key stat for any PvP Shotgun.

Add Threat Detector for the first perk slot. Its several bonuses stack up twice to rocket Someday’s stats to near max in several key categories. This perk is perfect for the run-sand-gun style Shotguns promote and when Guardians get in the thick of battle, these buffs can ensure you come out victorious. Round this off with Opening Shot, which increasing Aim Assist and Range on the first shot of an engagement giving a huge advantage to the wielder if any enemy gets too close.

Someday is a solid Shotgun and will take many by surprise at how it can rival some of the established hard-hitters out there. It’s definitely a Shotgun worth having in the back pocket this season. To follow all the developments unfolding in The Final Shape check out the Guardian essential Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.