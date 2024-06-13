Axial Lacuna god roll - Destiny 2 Take down foes with bursts of Solar power with this god roll Fusion Rifle.

With the Final Shape finally here Guardians everywhere scramble to find their best god roll weapons to take down enemies of the Light. Axial Lacuna is a hard-hitting Solar Fusion Rifle with PvE and PvP god rolls making Guardians stand up and take notice. Fitting into plenty of builds and with lethal energy bolts, Axial Lacuna will complement any Guardian loadout regardless of what arena their journey takes them to.

How to get Axial Lacuna

Axial Lacuna is a guaranteed reward from The Final Shape postgame. The quest to grab it is found while progressing the questlines at the vendor Micah-10. Once obtained, Axial Lacuna can be focused with Pale Heart Engrams at the Ghost vendor after completion of the campaign or can drop from activity completions on the Pale Heart.

Axial Lacuna is craftable, meaning it can receive enhanced perks once five versions with Deepsight Resonance have been collected. Once five are obtained, Axial Lacuna can be crafted at The Enclave.

PvE - Axial Lacuna god roll

This god roll has gone slightly under the radar with so much strong gear landing at once but once pieced together, it becomes a solid workhorse in all content levels.

Axial Lacuna god roll - PVE Barrel Corkscrew Rifling (Stability +5, Range +5, Handling +5) Battery Ionized Battery (Magazine +2, Reload -20) Perk 1 Reconstruction (Refills 10 percent of the magazine capacity from reserves every four seconds while not firing the weapon) Perk 2 Controlled Burst (Upon scoring a kill or hitting every shot in a burst: grants 20 percent increased damage and 10 percent decreased Charge Time for two seconds) Origin Trait Dealer’s Choice (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of Super energy. Equipping multiple weapons from the Pale Heart increases this effect) Masterwork Stability or Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Backup Mag (Magazine +2)

Start this roll off with Corkscrew Rifling which gives a flat bonus to three of the essential stats for a Fusion Rifle in Stability, Range, and Handling. All three stats ensure that the Fusion Rifle bolts are accurate, easy to control with each burst, and that Axial Lacuna feels snappy when switching or Aiming Down Sights (ADS). Add in Ionized Battery to add an extra two shots to the Magazine. This perk negatively affects the Reload but the later perk Reconstruction makes this a non-issue.

As mentioned above, Reconstruction not only comes in to help with a low Reload Speed but its benefits for damage is top-tier. Slowly overflowing the Magazine, Axial Lacuna can double its available bursts and this pairs perfectly with the final perk, Controlled Burst. This perk decreases Charge Time while offering a 20 percent damage buff on kills or for landing each bolt from Axial Lacuna’s burst.

PvP - Axial Lacuna god roll

Like its PvE god roll, this PvP god roll has plenty going for it with a powerful perk combination enough to be a menace across the Crucible.

Axial Lacuna god roll - PVP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +24 Handling +10) Battery Projection Fuse (Range +10) Perk 1 Cornered (Grants 15 percent decreased Charge Time while within 15 meters of 2 enemies. The buff lingers for 1.5 seconds once no longer surrounded) Perk 2 Kickstart (Upon sliding after sprinting for 1.5 seconds: 15 percent increased damage and 20 percent decreased Charge Time) Origin Trait Dealer’s Choice (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of Super energy. Equipping multiple weapons from the Pale Heart increases this effect) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assistance +5)

Pick this up with Arrowhead Brake, this is an essential perk as it ensures 100 Recoil Direction. This ensures each burst keeps bolts as accurate as possible with a perfect vertical blast on each shot. Then add Projection Fuse to the Battery for added Range, keeping bolts reaching their target faster at longer distances will make Axial Lacuna a nightmare for opponents to handle.

The main perk slots are suited for a run-and-gun playstyle which on a Fusion Rifle can easily turn the outcome of a match in your favor. Cornered provides faster Charge Time with two opponents on the radar which pairs perfectly with Kickstart which offers a further Charge Time reduction and increased damage after a sliding while sprinting. This combination can get blasts out so fast, that your enemies will have little time to react before being vaporized.

Axial Lacuna brings Fusion Rifles back to the table in The Final Shape with a pair of god rolls not to be missed. To follow all the developments unfolding in The Final Shape, check out the Guardian essential Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.