Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will only have split-screen multiplayer on one stage The new Budokai Tenkaichi game will restrict local multiplayer to the Hyperbolic Time Chamber.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is the long-awaited return of Bandai Namco’s beloved fighting series, and the developer has been routinely releasing new details in the build up to the game’s October launch. In the latest gameplay showcase, we learned that one of the franchise's most popular modes will be returning, but with a caveat. Split-screen multiplayer in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will only be available on one map.

Bandai Namco confirmed the details about DBSZ’s local multiplayer functionality in the Game Mode Showcase video. “After careful consideration, we have decided to implement the split-screen multiplayer mode exclusively within the ‘Hyperbolic Time Chamber’ stage.” Bandai Namco also stated that during split-screen matches, players will select their characters one at a time.

The Hyperbolic Time Chamber stage features an iconic location from the series and has appeared in previous series entries. The stage is mostly flat open space aside from a small building in the background.

Bandai Namco didn’t explain why split-screen multiplayer will only be featured on the Hyperbolic Time Chamber Stage, but it’s likely due to performance or other technical issues. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will be released on October 11, 2024.