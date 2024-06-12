ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 463 Dig into the Stevetendo show tonight for some Shovel Knight!

This week marks the tenth anniversary of the Shovel Knight series. Tonight, we’re digging in to play the first game in the series that started it all, Shovel of Hope. Shovel Knight will always hold a special place in the gaming world for me. The kind folks at Yacht Club Games were one of the first interviews I ever conducted. Shovel Knight was one of the first games I received a review code for the Nintendo Wii U all those years ago.

During that review, I found a glitch on the Tinker Knight boss fight and let the developers know. Yacht Club wasn’t aware of the issue so I like to think that I helped in the development of Shovel Knight slightly. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show to play some Shovel Knight. Ring in the shovel justice!

The shovel is stronger than the sword, I think!

