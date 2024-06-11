ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 462 It's that time again for more Dark Souls Remastered on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting right back into our Dark Souls: Remastered playthrough. This is my first ever playthrough of Dark Souls and I have to say that I have been enjoying my time with the game thus far. A goal I set for the playthrough was to achieve some form of progress during each episode and I like to think that we have been progressing at a nice pace. During the last episode, we took down two bosses, Seath the Scaleless and Great Grey Wolf Sif. I took down Sif on my first try and that will never happen again.

Tonight, we’re going to continue making our way through the New Londo Ruins and take down some ghosts along the way. Sif had a ring we needed to make more progress in the New Londo Ruins. Now with the ring in hand, we should be set up nicely for yet another boss encounter. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Dark Souls: Remastered playthrough.

I think New Londo Ruins could use more lights and less ghosts!

©Bandai Namco

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. It's going to be an interesting time on the show because we have quite a few new playthroughs starting up. Mega Man: Dr. Wily's Revenge is over and it could be one of the worst games I've ever played. That being said, I'm giving the Game Boy Mega Man series another chance with Mega Man 2 next week. The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess is over too so stay tuned for another new game coming up!

This week would have been E3 week but the convention formally known as the Electronic Entertainment Expo is no more. That’s where Shacknews comes in with more coverage of the summer shows than we know what to do with. Hang outside with your friends, smack those same friends in the face with a water balloon, and come back inside ready to catch up on all the cool gaming news. You can’t go wrong with any option because Shacknews has content for everyone to love. Make sure you subscribe to the Shacknews VODs YouTube channel so you never miss your favorite shows, like the Stevetendo show!

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.