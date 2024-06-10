New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Apple is breaking out Keychain into a Passwords app

Passwords will allow users to store credentials in a single app.
Bill Lavoy
1

Apple rolled out its new Passwords app at its Worldwide Developer Conference today. The new app will allow users to store credentials for their devices and services in a single app.

An image showing the Apple Passwords app and all the services and devices it's compatible with

The Worldwide Developers Conference is underway with Apple’s keynote. During this showcase the company announced the new Passwords app. Passwords is an app that will be available on iOS, MacOS, and iPadOS. This app will allow users to store Wi-Fi passwords, app passwords, website passwords, verification codes, shared passwords, sign-in with Apple, and passkeys. While this may seem unappealing to some, the company did announce the ability to lock apps with its iOS 18 update expected later this year.

While Passwords is a notable feature coming to Apple devices, the company really blew the doors off when it announced the Calculator app was coming to iPadOS. For more news on everything related to WWDC, follow the Shacknews topic for Apple.

