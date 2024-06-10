New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Apple's iOS 18 will add the ability to lock apps and schedule messages

iOS 18 also brings a redesign to the Photos app and RCS messaging support.
Donovan Erskine
Apple’s WWDC 2024 keynote featured the reveal of iOS 18. The newest iPhone software will add a slew of new features to mobile devices. This includes a Photos redesign, Emoji Tapbacks, Text effects, and new home screen customization.

We got a look at all of iOS 18’s new features during WWDC 2024. New customization features will let users move apps around their home screen to perfectly frame their backgrounds. In one example, a user’s home screen had one row of apps at the top of the screen with another row on the bottom, leaving the center of the screen empty. Users will also be able to adjust the colors of their apps individually or as a group.

The redesigned Photos app in iOS 18.

Source: Apple

iOS 18 will also bring new features to Messages. Emoji Tapbacks will allow users to use any emoji as a reaction to a message, and they’ll also be able to apply new effects to their texts.

In a bid to increase privacy, iOS 18 will add the ability to lock specific apps. When an app is locked, a password or Face ID will be required to access it. Hiding an app will put it in a folder that also requires verification to view.

Apple has not shared a release date for iOS 18, but new software updates traditionally release in the fall to coincide with the new iPhone. Stick with Shacknews for all your Apple news.

