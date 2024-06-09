False Idols god roll - Destiny 2 Spin to win finally comes with Solar flair on this god roll Sword.

The Final Shape is underway with Guardians scrambling to enhance their arsenal to take down humanity's greatest threat, The Witness. False Idols is the first Vortex Frame Sword carrying a Solar element, giving it some powerful perk combinations, with these PvE and PvP god rolls taking full advantage.

How to get False Idols

False Idols is a guaranteed quest reward from The Final Shape post-game content. The quest is found by progressing quests at the vendor Micah-10. Once obtained, False Idols can be focused with Pale Heart Engrams at the Ghost vendor after completion of the campaign or can drop from activity completions on the Pale Heart.

False Idols is craftable, meaning it can receive enhanced perks once five versions with Deepsight Resonance have been found. Once five are collected, False Idols can be assembled at The Enclave.

PvE - False Idols god roll

The Vortex Frame finally comes to Solar and this False Idols god roll does justice to the archetype to give even the most avid Falling Guillotine fans a run for their money.

Falling Guillotine god roll - PvE Blade Hungry Edge (Ammo Capacity +4, Magazine +20) Guard Swordmaster’s Guard (Charge Rate +10, Guard Resistance +10, Guard Endurance +40) Perk 1 Incandescent (Applies 30 Scorch stacks to enemies within four meters on Weapon Kills. Powerful combatant kills increase this to eight meters) Perk 2 One for All (After damaging three separate enemies within three seconds of each: 35 percent increased damage for 10 seconds. Buff duration cannot be refreshed) Origin Trait Dealer’s Choice (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of Super energy. Equipping multiple weapons from the Pale Heart increases this effect) Masterwork Impact Mod Quick Access Sling (Decreases ready and stow animation by 10 percent)

To get the most out of False Idols, start this god roll off with Hungry Edge for its increase to Magazine size, effectively giving more Ammo Capacity to allow for more powered strikes. Add in Swordmaster’s Guard which gives essential sword stats a boost. The increase in Charge Rate is significant as you can access your heavy attack more frequently. The added Guard buffs are welcome, blocking with a sword can get you out of sticky situations easily or be used to close the gap on your enemies before unleashing an attack.

Another bonus to False Idols being Solar is access to a top-tier perk in Incandescent. Killing enemies spreads Scorch to nearby foes and with this powerful god roll, there will be no problem slicing through them. This then pairs perfectly with One for All. Having a sword means you need to rush towards the enemy and as you rush in any kill that spreads Incandescent counts towards this perk. Due to this interaction, Guardians will have no problem keeping the 35 percent damage buff rolling. On this archetype, this opens up a ton of damage potential using its heavy attack.

PvP - False Idols god roll

False Idols does serious damage in the Crucible and can even take down Guardians in their Super with its Heavy attack making it a great option in any game mode.

Falling Guillotine god roll - PvE Blade Honed Edge (Impact +2) Guard Balanced Guard (Guard Endurance +40, Guard Resistance +40) Perk 1 Strategist (Final blows with this weapon generate Class ability energy) Perk 2 Vorpal Weapon (Deals increased damage against Minibosses, Bosses, and Vehicles, as well as Guardians in their super ability. Damage Increase by ammo type: Heavy Weapons: PVP: 5-10 percent) Origin Trait Dealer’s Choice (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of Super energy. Equipping multiple weapons from the Pale Heart increases this effect) Masterwork Impact Mod Quick Access Sling (Decreases ready and stow animation by 10 percent)

Pick this up with Honed Edge for the Blade slot, giving added Impact ensures False Idols hits hard to take down opponents. Balanced Guard then adds equal bonuses to Guard Endurance and Resistance which keeps the block energy up for longer if stuck in a bad spot or needing to close down a gap to deal a killing blow.

There’s a bit to be desired for PvP in the first slot but the new perk Strategist is a stand out. Due to how powerful class abilities are in the Crucible, Guardians use them frequently for great advantage. Due to Swords being able to kill quickly, this can easily turn the tide by filling up the class ability quickly after a few kills or to top it back up for the next battle. Round this god roll off with Vorpal Weapon. This will only come into play when the enemy is in their Super but this perk will do enough to destroy any Super-wielding enemy with just one push of False Idols Heavy attack.

Spin to win has always been a powerful and downright fun way to tackle foes and now with Solar flavor, False Idols will fit easily into any Guardian loadout.