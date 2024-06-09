Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer - everything we know From a new movement system to the return of the classic Prestige system, here's a debrief on the Black Ops 6 Direct.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 got a full reveal after the Xbox Games Showcase, where we learned a plethora of details about what we can expect from the upcoming first-person shooter. Developers Treyarch and Raven packed a lot of details into the presentation, so let’s take a look at the biggest announcements.

Omnimovement



Source: Activision

Omnimovement is an overhaul to CoD’s movement system that will allow players to sprint in any direction for the first time ever. This extends to diving, as players can dive (and shoot while doing so) in any direction. In one demonstration, the developers showed how the movement system will also impact the animations when players are hit by bullets or explosives.

Customizable HUD



Source: Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will allow players to customize their HUD (head-up display). This includes the minimap, ammo widget, and in-game notifications. Gameplay footage shows a HUD centered, or with the minimap moved to different corners of the screen.

Classic Prestige system



Source: Activision

Treyarch is going back to basics with Prestige in Black Ops 6. There will be 10 Prestiges, with players given the option to Prestige every time they reach max level. After completing Prestige 10, there will be 1,000 levels for players to work through, with exclusive rewards along the way. The full prestige system will be available on day one.

Theater Mode returns



Source: Activision

It’s been confirmed that Theater Mode, a beloved feature originally introduced in Black Ops, will make a return in Black Ops 6. This feature allows you to party up with friends to rewatch matches from the POV of any of its participants. It’s a go-to for reliving unbelievable moments and strategizing.

Maps



Source: Activision

Black Ops 6 will launch with 16 original Multiplayer maps. 12 of these will be for the core 6v6 game mode, while the other four can be played in 2v2 or 6v6 modes.

Zombies



Source: Activision

Zombies will return as a PvE mode in Black Ops 6. It’ll be round-based and continue the Dark Aether storyline. Treyarch has confirmed that there will be two Zombies maps at launch, and that it’ll feature a mix of classic and new features.

That’s everything we learned about Black Ops 6 Multiplayer during the livestream. However, it’s been announced that a full deep-dive is coming on August 28 at Call of Duty: Next. If you’re looking for news out of the Xbox Games Showcase proper, Shacknews has that, too.