Microsoft reveals all-digital Xbox Series X

The console has one terabyte of storage and a white colorway.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Microsoft
9

The Xbox Games Showcase ended with a look at new hardware coming to Microsoft’s lineup. This is where we got our first look at the all-digital Xbox Series X, a white version of the rectangular console with no disc drive.

The white all-digital Xbox Series X will ship this holiday season. Microsoft has also revealed a Galaxy Black special edition of the Series X console as well.

Fans can get their hands on the new Xbox Series X model later this year. If you’re looking for more news out of the Xbox Games Showcase, Shacknews has what you’re looking for.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    June 9, 2024 11:41 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Microsoft reveals all-digital Xbox Series X

    • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 9, 2024 12:02 PM

      Cue John Linneman lamenting the imminent death of disc-based games.

      • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 9, 2024 12:02 PM

        To be clear... I'm kiiiinda with him just from the perspective of having options and preservation, but I haven't bought a disc based game in over a decade now. Convenience and shelf space wins out .

        • thecatinthehat legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          June 9, 2024 3:36 PM

          Also it’s not like you’re getting anything special unless you spring for the collector’s edition. It’s just a cheap plastic box, a paper cover that if you’re lucky has alternative art work on the other side, and a disk that will eventually stop working.

    • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 9, 2024 12:34 PM

      So it’s the same size? What’s the point

      • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 9, 2024 12:35 PM

        A few bux cheaper. TBH I haven’t used the disc drive in mine even once.

        • Zek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          June 9, 2024 12:38 PM

          It's ironic because having a disc drive can be a huge cost saver for someone who is budget conscious.

          • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            June 9, 2024 12:40 PM

            True, but disc pressing, shipping, sale or return costs etc . for publishers mean discs are ultimately doomed as soon as the manufacturers can get away with it in the near future. Next Xbox will have an addon drive at best, no doubt about it.

            I probably say this too much but I just do not miss disc swapping in the slightest.

            • thecatinthehat legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              June 9, 2024 3:40 PM

              It’s probably going to continue being an option because they’re rightfully proud of their backwards compatibility program. The fact that you can just put in your old Xbox original and 360 disks and they just work is still impressive and a nice present for collectors.

              • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
                reply
                June 9, 2024 3:58 PM

                In some form, yes. I’d put money on it being an external addon only for next gen though.

