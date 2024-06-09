Microsoft reveals all-digital Xbox Series X The console has one terabyte of storage and a white colorway.

The Xbox Games Showcase ended with a look at new hardware coming to Microsoft’s lineup. This is where we got our first look at the all-digital Xbox Series X, a white version of the rectangular console with no disc drive.

The white all-digital Xbox Series X will ship this holiday season. Microsoft has also revealed a Galaxy Black special edition of the Series X console as well.

Fans can get their hands on the new Xbox Series X model later this year. If you’re looking for more news out of the Xbox Games Showcase, Shacknews has what you’re looking for.