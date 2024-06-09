Microsoft reveals all-digital Xbox Series X
The console has one terabyte of storage and a white colorway.
The Xbox Games Showcase ended with a look at new hardware coming to Microsoft’s lineup. This is where we got our first look at the all-digital Xbox Series X, a white version of the rectangular console with no disc drive.
The white all-digital Xbox Series X will ship this holiday season. Microsoft has also revealed a Galaxy Black special edition of the Series X console as well.
Fans can get their hands on the new Xbox Series X model later this year. If you’re looking for more news out of the Xbox Games Showcase, Shacknews has what you’re looking for.
True, but disc pressing, shipping, sale or return costs etc . for publishers mean discs are ultimately doomed as soon as the manufacturers can get away with it in the near future. Next Xbox will have an addon drive at best, no doubt about it.
I probably say this too much but I just do not miss disc swapping in the slightest.
