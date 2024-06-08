Pro Memoria god roll - Destiny 2 Shred through your enemies with ease using this Strand Machine Gun.

The Final Shape is upon us and the Traveler has blessed Guardians with Pro Memoria, a Strand Machine Gun with powerful perk combinations to take down The Witness. Pro Memoria’s PvE and PvP god rolls are some of the best for fans of Machine Guns and for those who are a fan of Hammerhead, this Pro Memoria god roll should be high on the list of weapons to chase.

How to get Pro Memoria

Pro Memoria is a guaranteed quest reward from The Final Shape postgame content. The quest is found by progressing quests at the vendor Micah-10. Once obtained, Pro Memoria can be focused with Pale Heart Engrams at the Ghost vendor after completion of the Campaign or can drop from activity completions within the Pale Heart.

Pro Memoria is craftable meaning it can receive enhanced perks once five versions with Deepsight Resonance have been found. Once five are collected, Pro Memoria can be assembled at The Enclave.

PvE - Pro Memoria god roll

Pro Memoria god roll - PvE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +21, Handling +10) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Stability +10, Range +5) Perk 1 Reconstruction (Refills 10 percent of the magazine capacity from reserves every four seconds while not firing the weapon) Perk 2 Bait and Switch (Upon dealing damage with all equipped weapons within seven seconds of each: grants 30 percent increased damage for 10 seconds) Origin Trait Dealer’s Choice (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of Super energy. Equipping multiple weapons from the Pale Heart increases this effect) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Backup Mag (Magazine +16)

Pro Memoria can suit various play styles for almost any situation. This versatile Machine Gun god roll will fit nicely into any build.

Begin with Arrowhead Brake in the barrel for maximum Recoil control. Enabling shots to be kept on target easily, and the bonus Handling is great for swapping to Pro Memoria quickly. Throw on Ricochet Rounds for solid increases to Stability and Range, making Pro Memoria easy to control with a reticle that sticks to enemies easily at a distance.

Pro Memoria has some of the best perks for a Machine Gun and taking top spots for this god roll is the combination of Reconstruction paired with Bait and Switch. Reconstruction passively fills the Magazine, potentially overflowing the weapon to over double its usual capacity. Bait and Switch then provides a massive 30 percent buff for dealing damage with all three of your equipped weapons. This allows Pro Memoria to output a ton of firepower for the full 10 seconds of Bait and Switch. It’s a top-tier weapon for mowing down waves of enemies or setting up for some solid damage toward higher-tier foes.

A worthy mention goes to Hatchling in perk slot one. This can be used over Reconstruction to beef up a Strand build. Dragonfly can also be put on over Bait and Switch for that full Strand Element flavor.

PvP - Pro Memoria god roll

Pro Memoria god roll - PvP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +21, Handling +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 To The Pain (While this weapon is equipped, taking damage increases handling and aim assist until the weapon is stowed. Taking more damage increases the effect) Perk 2 Tap the Trigger (Immediately upon firing, for 0.6 seconds: Stability +40, Recoil -50 percent, and Accuracy Cone size -10 percent) Origin Trait Dealer’s Choice (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of Super energy. Equipping multiple weapons from the Pale Heart increases this effect) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assistance +5)

Machine Guns are a strong choice in The Crucible and this Pro Memoria god roll has access to game-changing perks.

To piece this together, start with Arrowhead Brake in the Barrel for maximum control in a gunfight and a snappier feel from the bonus Handling. Accurized Rounds increase Range, helping dominate long lanes and pick off unsuspecting enemies.

The new perk To the Pain benefits from receiving damage. The added Handling and Aim Assist can give a major advantage when duelling opponents or, if you get taken by surprise, is more than enough to turn the tables quickly. This pairs perfectly with Tap the Trigger. Adding accuracy boosts and a major bump to Stability mean Pro Memoria becomes formidable against any enemy team.

There’s a lot to like about Pro Memoria and when unlocked as craftable the potential is there to make some powerful builds around it. To follow all the developments unfolding in The Final Shape check out the Guardian essential Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.