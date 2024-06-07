Bold Endings god roll - Destiny 2 A Stasis Hand Cannon god roll for the bold and brave.

With finality almost upon us, Guardians must rally to ensure they have the best gear available to take down humanity’s greatest threat. Bold Endings is a powerful Stasis Hand Cannon that hits hard and makes a bold statement on the battlefield. This PvE and PvP god roll ensures this weapon is worthy of any Guardian’s Primary weapon slot.

How to get Bold Endings

Bold Endings is a guaranteed quest reward from The Final Shape postgame content. The quest is found in the old Tower location at the vendor Micah-10. Once unlocked, Bold Endings can be focused with Pale Heart Engrams at the Ghost vendor after completion of the Campaign or can drop from activity completions in the Pale Heart.

Bold Endings is craftable, meaning it can receive enhanced perks once five versions with Deepsight Resonance have been obtained. Once all five are collected, Bold Endings can be pieced together at The Enclave.

PvE - Bold Endings god roll

Bold Endings god roll - PvE Barrel Smallbore (Stability +7, Range +7) Magazine Flared Magwell (Stability +5, Reload +15) Perk 1 Headstone (On precision kill: spawns a large Stasis Crystal on enemy death location. Tier 1-2 Minor Combatants only spawn a medium Stasis Crystal. Five second cooldown if five Stasis Crystals are simultaneously active) Perk 2 Demolitionist (Weapon kills grant 10 percent grenade ability energy. Throwing a grenade refills this weapon from reserves) Origin Trait Dealer’s Choice (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of Super energy. Equipping multiple weapons from the Pale Heart increases this effect) Masterwork Handling or Reload Speed (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Backup Mag (Magazine +6)

Taking advantage of its two-round burst, Bold Endings can do serious damage in PvE and this god roll pairs it up with some top-tier perks.

Start this Bold Endings god roll off with Smallbore for a solid boost to Stability and Range. Add Flared Magwell for the big bonus to Reload Speed to ensure Bold Endings is always ready for action and the added Stability keeps the Barrel steady.

The following perks have excellent synergy for a Stasis weapon and will not let Guardians down. Headstone causes Stasis crystals to erupt from the ground on precision kills which can also provide bonuses if using the right subclass fragments. The crystals can also be destroyed, causing devastating damage to enemies close to them. Pair this up with Demolitionist to return 10 percent grenade energy on kills. This also works when kills have come from the Stasis crystals produced by Headstone. Guardians can easily kill large groups of enemies with the exploding crystals and refund plenty of grenade energy.

PvP - Bold Endings god roll

Bold Endings god roll - PvP Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 To The Pain (While this weapon is equipped, taking damage increases handling and aim assist until the weapon is stowed. Taking more damage increases the effect) Perk 2 Eye of the Storm (Grants a scaling buff to Handling and Accuracy as your shield health drops below 40 and reaches maximum strength at zero Shield HP. Buff at maximum strength grants: Handling +30. 40 percent decreased Accuracy Cone size. 17 percent decreased Accuracy Cone growth) Origin Trait Dealer’s Choice (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of Super energy. Equipping multiple weapons from the Pale Heart increases this effect) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assistance +5)

The Two-Burst Hand Cannon hasn’t had its time in the sun in The Crucible but this god roll holds a unique combination worth looking out for.

Like most Hand Cannons in the Crucible, enhance Range before adding the flavor perks. Do this with Hammer-Forged Rifling in the Barrel and Accurized Rounds in the Magazine. Both add a cool +10 to Range totaling +20, ensuring Bold Endings can easily hit those headshots when traversing the arena.

For the first slot, the new perk To The Pain is the perfect pairing for the Hand Cannon with its final perk, Eye of the Storm. Taking damage increases Handling and Aim Assist making Bold Endings even more lethal when in the thick of battle. Eye of the Storm complements this perfectly by adding more handling and, most importantly, accuracy bonuses to ensure shots stay on target and give the wielder a huge advantage during gunfights.

Bold Endings may go under the radar at first but this god roll Hand Cannon will soon be the talk of the Tower. To follow all the developments unfolding in The Final Shape check out the Guardian essential Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.