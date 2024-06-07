No Hesitation god roll - Destiny 2 Support your local Fireteam with this PvE and PvP god roll Auto Rifle.

The Final Shape is upon us and Guardians have been blessed with a brand-new Auto Rifle Frame which is taking the Tower by storm. No Hesitation is a Solar, 600 RPM Auto-Rifle sporting the Support Frame Archetype. This enables it to heal allies and deal damage with its shots. This weapon is the first of its kind and early signs show No Hesitation will be essential when taking on The Final Shape’s most difficult content.

How to get No Hesitation

No Hesitation is awarded for completing Campaign missions within The Final Shape and is a guaranteed reward for progressing through the story. Once unlocked No Hesitation can be focused using Pale Heart Engrams at the Ghost vendor after completion of the Campaign or can drop from activity completions in the Pale Heart.

No Hesitation can be crafted, giving access to enhanced perks once five versions with Deepsight Resonance have been obtained. Once all five are collected, No Hesitation can be forged at The Enclave.

PvE - No Hesitation god roll

No Hesitation god roll - PvE Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Flared Magwell (Stability +5, Reload +15) Perk 1 Physic (Rapidly healing allies grants restoration to you and your allies) Perk 2 Circle of Life (Rapidly healing allies grants this weapon a period of increased damage) Origin Trait Dealer’s Choice (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of Super energy. Equipping multiple weapons from the Pale Heart increases this effect) Masterwork Stability or Reload (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Backup Mag (Magazine +8)

Using this new Archetype to its maximum potential is key to making this god roll stand out against all the strong damage options in the game.

Start this god roll off with Fluted Barrel, the key to No Hesitation is its healing so the near maximum Handling stat is important to whip it out quickly to save your Fireteam when they are in the thick of it. Pair this up with Flared Magwell with its added Stability to keep shots on target and Reload Speed to keep those healing rounds coming.

The next two perks are unique to this new frame and work excellently together for any Guardian looking to fill a Support role. The first is Physic which grants the healing power of Restoration to yourself and your allies. Then add Circle of Life which rewards rapidly healing allies with a damage buff so not only can it heal the full Fireteam it can also become lethal toward your enemies should it be needed for damage.

Alternatively, Guardians can pair up healing and power and, to do this, swap Circle of Life for Incandescent. An already popular perk, with this combination Incandescent can provide a powerful option for tearing through enemies while still granting buffs by using certain Solar subclass or Prismatic builds and still getting all the supporting role benefits.

PvP - No Hesitation god roll

No Hesitation god roll - PvP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +15, Handling +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Demolitionist (Weapon kills grant 10 percent grenade ability energy. Throwing a grenade refills this weapon from reserves) Perk 2 Frenzy (After being in combat for 12 seconds: grants 15 percent increased damage, Handling +100, and Reload +100 for seven seconds. Works and can activate while stowed. Dealing and receiving damage refreshes the buff duration. For Frenzy, being in combat is defined as having either dealt or received damage within the last five seconds) Origin Trait Dealer’s Choice (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of Super energy. Equipping multiple weapons from the Pale Heart increases this effect) Masterwork Range or Reload (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assistance +5)

Early tests have shown No Hesitation can have a role to play in PvP. Pairing damage perks up with its healing power, it can be a menace for your opponents and a blessing for your Fireteam.

Start with Arrowhead Brake to push Recoil Direction to 100 for ease of use while firing and the bonus to Handling will come in handy for quickly switching weapons to either heal the team or for an advantage in the next duel. Add Accurized Rounds to push the Range stat making No Hesitation lethal down long lanes.

Building more towards abilities than healing, use Demolitionist to ensure every kill returns grenade energy. Round this off with Frenzy for maximum Handling and Reload Speed and a welcome damage boost of 15 percent. When Frenzy gets rolling, maxing these two stats can be a major difference-maker for taking on enemies and keeping the healing shots coming for teammates.

Alternatively, you can still go full support role with No Hesitation by switching perks one and two with the PvE god roll using Physic and Circle of Life. This combination will still be powerful for playing a supporting role in PvP play. Tests show No Hesitation keeping teammates alive while under some heavy fire so it’s definitely a weapon to watch out for if you see it on the enemy team.

No Hesitation brings a new Archetype into the game by enhancing different playstyles while still being incredibly potent when bringing damage as all good weapons should.